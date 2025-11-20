2026 MLS Schedule: Important Dates, All Star Game, World Cup Pause, Decision Day
The 2026 Major League Soccer schedule was revealed ahead of the MLS Cup conference semifinals.
The upcoming season is unique in the sense that it will take place during a FIFA World Cup year on U.S. soil. The league is set to pause during the summer to accommodate the tournament, but is planning to position themselves for a boost in interest with matches between the semifinals and final.
2026 also marks the first season Inter Miami play home matches at the new Miami Freedom Park. The 25,000-seat stadium is set to open Apr. 4 with the Herons hosting Austin FC.
Here are all the dates to know for the upcoming MLS season.
MLS is Back Weekend
Dates
- Feb. 21–22
The 2026 season begins with 15 matches spread across Feb. 21–22. Marquee matches include St. Louis CITY SC welcoming Charlotte FC in the season opener, LAFC hosting Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati battling a new-look Atlanta United.
Miami Freedom Park Opens
The Herons host the inaugural match at their new ground against Austin FC on Apr. 4. Lionel Messi’s recent contract extension was staged at the construction site as he cited the stadium as a motivating factor behind staying at the club.
Miami Freedom Park is the first of three MLS stadiums set to open up over the next three seasons. Etihad Park, New York City FC’s new home, will open in 2027 with Chicago Fire’s downtown stadium slated for 2028.
Notable Matches
FIFA World Cup Pause and Return
Dates
- May 25–July 16 (Pause)
- July 16–17 (Return)
MLS goes on an extended pause at the end of May through the middle of July given the World Cup. The league is set to pause on May 24, one day before the FIFA mandatory player report date. Five MLS stadiums will host matches during the international tournament.
Though, the league will return for a brief period toward the end of the tournament. There are six games slated for July 16–17 across the country between the semifinals, third place match and final.
FIFA World Cup Period Matches
Date
Match
July 16
CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC
July 16
Chicago Fire vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
July 16
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City
July 16
Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
July 17
Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United
July 17
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
July 18
FIFA World Cup third-place match
July 19
FIFA World Cup final
El Tráfico, the Californian rivalry between LA Galaxy and LAFC, and heated Cascadia opponents, Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers, headline the action during that period.
MLS All-Star Game
Dates
- July 28 (Skills Challenge)
- July 29 (All-Star Game)
The MLS All-Star Game is scheduled for July 29 at Bank of America Stadium with Charlotte FC set to to host. The AT&T Skills Challenge is scheduled for the day prior. MLS faced Liga MX’s All-Stars the last two years splitting results. Their opponent for the match has yet to be confirmed.
More information regarding the midseason event will be announced at a later date.
Decision Day
Date
- Nov. 7
Decision Day is the final day of the regular season. Action begins at 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 7 with every Eastern Conference team followed by the Western Conference sides at 7 p.m. ET. The only interconference match scheduled for that day currently is CF Montréal vs. Vancouver Whitecaps in an all-Canada affair.
MLS Cup Playoffs
Dates
- November–TBD
The MLS Cup playoffs in 2026 begin in November in a slight schedule shift. The 2025 postseason began in October, but the World Cup pause likely plays a role in moving matches back a couple weeks.
The league will pause after Decision Day in light of the November international window before postseason play begins. Exact dates for the postseason have yet to be announced.
How to Watch MLS in 2026
MLS and Apple announced earlier in November that Season Pass will cease to exist after the 2025 season. A change that started with the 2025 playoffs. Every match will be available to users with a standard Apple TV subscription which could lead to a spike in viewership and interest.
As well, Fox Sports will broadcast 34 matches next season. TSN and RDS schedules for Canadian sides will be confirmed at a later date.