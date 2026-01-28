5 Iconic Cut Signature Cards: A Guide to the Best

Some people swear by them - others can't stand them. Whatever you may think about cut signature cards, there's no denying they have a place in the hobby. Many of the cards allow access to a player or celebrity from a different era - they never had the chance to sign autograph cards but yet there's a way to collect their signatures.

Some cards are from players and celebrities still around, but who may not sign often or willingly for the card companies. In addition to players from the past like Joe DiMaggio or Babe Ruth, card companies have focused in recent years on providing collectors with signatures of celebrities, scientists and rock stars.

TOPPS TRANSCENDENT CUT SIGNATURE 2021 ALBERT EINSTEIN

E=MC2? You better believe it! Topps Transcendent 2021 release included a cut signature of the legendary Albert Einstein. The signature appears to have been cut from a letter and inserted into the card. The message is translated as follows: "With best greetings and wishes, Yours - Albert Einstein". This card sold back in late 2022 for $5,100.

TOPPS TRANSCENDENT CUT SIGNATURE 2023 HENRY FORD

Oh, nothing to see here - just the signature of the person responsible for bringing the automobile to the masses! There's a very good chance many collectors are driving around today in a Ford car - even more reason to be in awe of an autograph card from the businessman.

LEAF PEARL GOLD CUT SIGNATURES 2025 ELVIS PRESLEY

One of the all-time greats and forefathers of rock and roll as we know it today, Elvis Presley needs no introduction. He is one of the most collected stars in American history, and these cut signature cards are snapped up quickly. This card sold last last year for approximately $5,000.

ALLEN & GINTER CUT SIGNATURE 2022 JOHN LENNON

We're talking about one of the Beatles here. A rock legend and one of the most famous people on the planet during the peak of their fame. As popular as the Beatles still are today, it's no wonder that a cut signature of Lennon rarely comes on the market - this one sold for around $10,000 back in 2023.

TOPPS TRANSCENDENT CUT SIGNATURE 2023 MARILYN MONROE

Marilyn Monroe's connection to the sports world was through her marriage to Joe DiMaggio, but the world knows her as one of the first global sex symbols. To own this card is truly to own a piece of Americana - one sold in 2024 for around $5,000.

