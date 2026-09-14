We are back with the weekly Top 5 Sports Card Sales, which we bring you each and every week. Last week we had Michael Jordan on a baseball card lead the Top 5, and this week we find him back on the basketball court. Jordan is joined by Messi, Mantle, Ohtani, and Brady, which is quite the list of sports all-time greats and a few GOATS (take your pick)!

5) 2000 Bowman Tom Brady ROY Promotion PSA 10

2000 Bowman Tom Brady ROY Promotion PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Why not start our first Top 5 Sports Card list of the 2026 NFL football season with a football card? That is exactly what we have here: a 2000 Bowman Tom Brady in a PSA 10 slab, with a population of only 17. Number 12 of the Patriots gets to be number 5 on our list, with this card (shown above) selling for $110,000 on September 6, 2026, on eBay. A great start to our list indeed.

4) 2018 Topps Chrome Shohei Ohtani Orange Refractor /25 BGS 10

2018 Topps Chrome Shohei Ohtani Orange Refractor /25 BGS 10 | Card Ladder

The number four card on our list is a Shohei Ohtani rookie card from the 2018 Topps Chrome set in a BGS 10 slab. This beautiful card has Ohtani in his red Angels uniform set against the orange refractor background of this /25 card. The card was sold on September 6, 2026, for $120,000 through Fanatics Weekly.

3) 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA Auth/ Altered

1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA Auth/ Altered | Card Ladder

Coming in at number 3 is a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 card in a PSA Autentic/ Altered slab. The original eBay listing notes recoloring on the right edge, as an indication of what the alteration that PSA picked up may have been. Either way, the card is an absolute classic and sold via eBay for $130,000 on September 12, 2026.

2) 1984 Star Michael Jordan #101 PSA 7

1984 Star Michael Jordan #101 PSA 7 | Card Ladder

This card (shown above) sold for $147,500 on September 5, 2026, on eBay. The 1984 Star Jordan card #101 continues to show strong sales over the past few weeks, with the card ending up at #2 on the list last week, with an MBA 8 selling for $226,100.

In fact, not only did this land in the #2 spot on this week's list, but another PSA 7 also sold on September 6, 2026, through eBay for $147,367 and technically holds the #3 spot this week. However, for the sake of this list, let's call it a tie for #2.

1) 2023-24 Topps Sapphire UCC Lionel Messi Auto Padparadscha /1 PSA 8

2023-24 Topps Sapphire UCC Lionel Messi Auto Padparadscha /1 PSA 8 | Card Ladder

We have a 1-of-1 Topps Sapphire card of Lionel Messi wearing his Barcelona kit with a blue autograph. Fanatics Weekly sold this card for $156,000 on September 6, 2026.

That will do it for another exciting week bringing you the Top 5 Sports Card Sales!