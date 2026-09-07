The SI Collectibles team has continued to bring you the latest updates on the Top 5 Sports Card Sales each and every week. Last week, we had Jordan well represented with two spots in the Weekly Top 5, and the rest were occupied by all-time great vintage baseball cards, including a 1933 Ruth and a T206 Honus Wagner.

This week we have a similar mix, but the top card brings these themes together into a cosmic gumbo: a Michael Jordan baseball card. With that, let's take a closer look at this week's top sales.

5) 2018 Topps Heritage Shohei Ohtani Red Ink Auto /69 BGS 9.5/Auto 10

2018 Topps Heritage Red Ink Auto /69 BGS 9.5 BGS Auto 10 Shohei Ohtani | eBay via Card Ladder

We start our list with one of the few true sports superstars of our modern era, Shohei Ohtani, whose 2018 Topps Heritage rookie card in a BGS 9.5 and a BGS Auto 10 was sold for $105,200 on August 30, 2026, via eBay auction.

4) 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA 3

1952 Topps PSA 3 Mickey Mantle | eBay via Card Ladder.

Last week's roundup of the top sports card sales saw a PSA 8 with an MBA Silver Sticker 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle sell for $3,721,000 and take second place overall. On August 30, 2026 a PSA 3 version of this card (shown above) was sold for $110,100 via eBay and that is good enough for the #4 spot on this week's list. This is the same place (#4) that a PSA 7 Mantle card landed on the list two weeks ago which sold on August 16, 2026 for $417,450.

3) 1933 Goudey Napoleon "Larry" Lajoie #106 PSA 3

The 1933 Goudey baseball set has become one of the most important and collectible sets in the hobby. The #106 card of the set is associated with one of the best stories in baseball card history. It is widely speculated, and all but confirmed at this point, that the #106 card was left out of the original printing. Collectors working to complete their 1933 Goudey set were searching for a card that allegedly didn't exist. Some wouldn't give up the chase. The company then, and seemingly only then, sent out card #106 (from a different print run) to many people in response to their complaints.

1933 Goudey PSA 3 (#106) Napoleon "Larry" Lajoie | REA via Card Ladder

Therefore, this card (as seen above), is not only of a player, Nap Lajoie, who is in the Hall of Fame but also encapsulates a part of baseball card history. This one was sold through REA on August 30, 2026 for $150,000. On this card, although retired at the time, he wears a cap with a 'C' to represent the Cleveland Naps, named after Nap Lajoie himself.

2) 1984 Star Michael Jordan #101 MBA 8 Silver Diamond

1984 Star MBA Silver Diamond 8 Michael Jordan | eBay via Card Ladder

On August 30, 2026, there was a sale of a Michael Jordan rookie card on eBay for $226,100.

It is very strange to think, especially with the sports card marketplace as it is right now, that in 1984, the only card company making licensed basketball cards released them as part of team sets.

1) 1995 Upper Deck SP Top Prospects Michael Jordan Auto PSA 8/Auto 7

1995 Upper Deck SP Top Prospects Auto PSA 8 PSA Auto7 Michael Jordan | REA via Card Ladder

Atop our list this week, as advertised, is a Michael Jordan 1995 SP Top Prospects Baseball card in a PSA slab, graded an 8, and Jordan's auto graded a 7, which was sold on September 1, 2026, via REA for $525,000.

This card features Michael Jordan wearing the Chicago White Sox affiliate Birmingham Barons black jersey.