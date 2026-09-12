Pedri Falls Agonizingly Short of Longstanding Lionel Messi Record at Barcelona

Pedri made his 250th appearance for Barcelona in the team’s 5–1 win over Feyenoord midweek, becoming the second youngest player in club history to reach the milestone, behind only Lionel Messi.

The Argentine was 23 years and 241 days old when he donned the Blaugrana shirt for the 250th time. Pedri was 23 years and 288 days old when he made the same achievement.

Only 47 days separate the two players in the Barcelona history books, but Pedri likely won’t mind coming second all that much. The midfielder has always been a team-first player, never the one to seek out individual accolades in a squad surrounded by the superstar talent of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Pau Cubarsí and Joan García.

His accomplishments at such a young age cannot go unnoticed, though. Pedri has been at the heart of the club’s midfield over the last seven seasons. In his debut campaign at age 17, the Spaniard made 52 appearances across all competitions, setting the tone for his career in Catalonia.

Now with 250 matches under his belt, Pedri is a three-time La Liga champion, a three-time Spanish Super Cup winner and a two-time Copa del Rey winner. He is also a vice-captain and one of Hansi Flick’s most trusted players.

Youngest Players to Play 250 Matches in Barcelona History

Lionel Messi owns the record for now. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Pos. Player Age 1. Lionel Messi 23 years and 241 days 2. Pedri 23 years and 288 days 3. Xavi 24 years and 99 days 4. Andrés Iniesta 24 years and 253 days 5. Sergio Busquets 25 years and 96 days

Pedri is in elite company in Barcelona’s record books. He and Messi are the only two players in club history to play 250 matches before they turned 24 years old.

Xavi and Andrés Iniesta both reached the milestone after their 24th birthdays, while it took Sergio Busquets until he was 25 years and 96 days to hit the landmark.

The five names show a changing of the guard at Camp Nou. The club’s best-ever players are suddenly being overtaken by the current generation of stars, who want nothing more than to live up to the standards set by Messi, Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets.

As the reigning back-to-back La Liga champions and the favorites to win the league yet again this season, Pedri and Co. are well on their way to Barcelona immortality. The only thing missing from their résumés is a Champions League title.

Lamine Yamal Chasing Messi, Pedri’s Record

Lamine Yamal could add another club record to his résumé. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Pedri should enjoy sitting second in the history books because it’s only a matter of time before Yamal takes the top spot from Messi, pushing everyone else down the standings.

At 19 years old, Yamal already has 156 appearances in a Blaugrana shirt. It took him just over three seasons with the first team to reach that number. Another century of games will come well before the winger turns 23, barring any unforeseen chaos.

It will be just another record for Yamal at Barcelona. He breaks them for fun at this point, with his latest milestone coming in the team’s Champions League victory over Feyenoord. The newly crowned World Cup winner became the youngest player to ever wear the captain’s armband in a competitive match for Barcelona.

Yamal was 19 years and 58 days old in the team’s league phase opener, surpassing the record previously held by Bojan Krkić, who was 20 years and 56 days old when he captained Barcelona in a Copa del Rey clash in 2010.

Yamal is also the frontrunner to became the first player ever to win the Kopa Trophy three times. He is also nominated for the 2026 Ballon d’Or again after finishing as last year’s runner-up.