The open-world gameplay of the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise has built a reputation on free will, a do-whatever-you-want mentality. For most, it's stealing virtual cars or lifting virtual weights. But now, the world has incorporated the trading card hobby.

The main character in the game is Jason Duval. He can find, collect, and sell cards to unlock achievements. Metaforge, an app designed to assist gamers with open-world role-playing games, took a deep dive into the trading card feature of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 includes trading cards that the main character can collect. Fictional teams and fictional characters are included in the 480 cards you can find during gameplay | Alt

Collect Individual Cards and Build Sets

According to information on their platform, there are 18 sets and 480 cards to collect. All of the cards in the game feature fictional players and fictional teams. The sets include Vice City Flamingos (24 cards), Vice City Narcos (24 cards), Vice City Manatees (24 cards), Vice City Club De Futbol (30 cards), Liberty City Swingers (24 cards), Liberty City Penetrators (24 cards), Liberty City Wrath (24 cards), Los Santos Corkers (24 cards), Los Santos Panic (24 cards), Backyard Wrestling (12), America's Next Top Hooker (24), Delights Dancers (36), Nine1Nine Dancers (36 cards), The Legends of Ratface (36 cards), Right Wing: America's Hero (36 cards), Ed Comics Universe (36 cards).

The names read like minor league baseball teams, with a few being a little on the mature side. But clearly, they intended to make trading cards a big part of the character's virtual life, as indicated by how many cards the designers created.

Information notes that the sets have parallels, giving the character various levels of value to find in cards. You'll also notice they didn't focus on one sport. While most teams are hard to identify by their name, a few stand out, like the Vice City Club De Futbol and the Backyard Wrestling sets.

Sell Cards, Make Money, and Unlock Achievements

Grand Theft Auto 6 has included card collecting and selling into the gameplay | Alt

As you collect and find cards, you can find pawn shops willing to buy them. Since the game created the cards with parallels, you will see that values shift. Values range from $20 to $1,000. But a big benefit of cards in the GTA world is the fact that you get to keep them, even after a sale, which is a crazy concept for real-world collectors.

The two achievements you can earn with card collecting are "Don't Touch My Deck," which you earn after completing two sets, and "A Long Road," which you complete by reaching 100 percent completion, which includes 15 of the 18 sets.

Searching For The Collectible Cards

While the open-world gameplay of Grand Theft Auto 6 is extensive, they did not include the ability to open boxes or packs from shops or retail stores.

The main character of Grand Theft Auto 6 is Jason Duval, and he can find, collect, and sell trading cards. | Alt

As you navigate the world with Jason, you'll have to uncover them by walking around and opening yellow phone boxes on walls and toolboxes left unattended. Inside structures, gamers will want to focus on tables and counters, or the occasional card stuck to a wall. When a card is uncovered, there will be a noticeable indicator. The gamer will need to approach and grab it.

Deciding what you want to do next will be the user's choice. But as stated above, unlike the real world, where you sell the card, you relinquish the card in the Grand Theft Auto world; you sell the card and keep the card.

The biggest video game of the year prominently including trading cards might just be the biggest news of the year.