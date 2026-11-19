You never knew what to expect when Jason Williams, the NBA’s master of improvisation, had a basketball in his hands. For Sacramento’s No. 55, no you’ve-got-to-be-kidding-me playground move was too ridiculous, no pass was too audacious, and no shot was too outrageous.

No. 55’s unpredictability, from behind-the-back or off-the-elbow passes to pull-up, 35-footers on fast breaks that might even make Steph Curry shake his head, made him one of the league’s most popular players and fixtures on SportsCenter’s nightly top 10 plays.

For both fans who imitated his moves in their driveways and collectors who rushed to get their hands on his basketball cards, there’s no shortage of ways to revisit the unforgettable “White Chocolate” experience.

Along with a deep library of YouTube mixtapes, Williams has an extensive catalogue of late ‘90s rookie cards, high-end grails, and memorabilia inserts.

J-Will’s 1998 Rookie Cards

It’s impossible to pick just one rookie-year J-Will highlight. The Kings guard might’ve single-handedly sped up the launch of YouTube by pulling off something on a nightly basis that no one imagined ever seeing in an NBA game.

There was the time a filthy hesitation dribble left Gary Payton, a perennial All-Defensive Team selection, flat-footed as Williams drove right around him to the hoop. Then there was the phantom behind-the-back dribble he pulled off on his way to an easy layup in Philadelphia. And those were just a couple of tricks from his seemingly endless repertoire.

While the No. 7 pick in the Draft was making defenders look foolish on the court, the images on his first NBA cards, mostly taken from his rookie photo shoot, are relatively routine by comparison.

Images for many Williams' rookie cards were taken during photo shoots and show him in a blank Kings jersey. | Card Ladder

His base Topps, Finest and Chrome rookie cards all show the Kings point guard rising up for a textbook finger roll, and others, including his Skybox and Upper Deck debuts, show him posing in a blank Kings jersey, before he officially chose to wear his iconic No. 55.

Higher-graded copies of his flagship Chrome cards have more than doubled in price over the last year.

A PSA 10 1998 Topps Chrome Jason Williams rookie card last sold for $5,759. | Card Ladder

A PSA 9 Refractor sold for $1,500 on October 30, a record high in Card Ladder’s database and a 150% increase year over year. A PSA 10, with a population of only 12, climbed from just under $3,000 to $5,759 over the same period, a gain of 92.03%.

The PSA 10 base Chrome is up 138.09%, setting another record with a $239 sale on September 5. A PSA 9 has similarly risen 115.02%, from $32 to $70.

Williams Autographs Return to Packs

Plenty of players were flashy passers or creative ball-handlers, but Williams was one of a kind, combining the two into an improvisational style that was both unconventional and uniquely entertaining.

But for all the attention that Sacramento’s young phenom attracted at the time, getting his signature wasn't easy. He wasn't always accommodating when fans approached him in person, and he had surprisingly few certified autograph cards.

Williams has only three NBA-licensed rookie-year autographs, including his 1998 Skybox Autographics. | Card Ladder

While Williams appears on several 1998 Collector’s Edge, Press Pass, and SAGE autograph checklists, he has just three NBA-licensed rookie-year autograph cards: black- and blue-ink versions of Skybox Autographics and an Upper Deck Ionix UD Authentics signature.

It’s almost hard to believe, considering Cooper Flagg had 3,478 autographs last year (okay, fine, it’s actually 642, which is over 200 times more than J-Will).

Raw and PSA 9 copies of the black-ink Autographics and Ionix Authentics have sold for between $150 and $170. The rarer blue-ink Autographics parallel, numbered to 50, recently topped $1,800 at auction.

Collectors had to wait nearly three years for another pack-issued Williams autograph, when he appeared in the 2002 Stadium Club Lone Star Signatures set.

After signing several dozen cards during his Grizzlies and Heat tenures, Williams, despite remaining massively popular with collectors after retirement, disappeared from packed-issued autograph releases for an entire decade.

After a 10-year hiatus, Williams autographs returned to packs in 2017 and have sold for as high as $2,000. | Card Ladder

He made his long-awaited return in 2017-18 Panini National Treasures and has since signed cards in numerous Panini and Leaf products, with hundreds of autographs popping up over the last few years.

Several of his more recent one-of-ones have brought in more than $2,000, including a 2020 Flawless Signatures Platinum and a 2024 Prizm Black Nebula FOTL Legends Autograph.

Williams Jersey and Memorabilia Cards

If we put values aside for just a second, which would you rather own: a swatch from a jersey J-Will wore while whipping one of his incredible passes or a piece of a basketball that one of the slickest ball-handlers of his generation dribbled during a game?

There's no wrong answer, of course, and luckily for collectors, card manufacturers featured Williams prominently in some of their earliest player-worn and game-used memorabilia sets.

Pieces from a uniform Williams wore at his rookie photo shoot are included in the 1998 Upper Deck Game-Used / Rookies Jerseys set. | Card Ladder

Purple and black swatches from the Kings uniform he wore for his rookie photo shoot appear in the 1998-99 Upper Deck Game Worn Jerseys / Rookie Jerseys set. A raw copy sold for $1,200 on November 17, while the most recent eBay auction for a PSA 9 copy ended at $1,950.

At the time, pulling one of those cards might’ve been the closest fans could get to owning any kind of Williams jersey.

With online shopping still in its infancy, stores could barely keep his merchandise in stock. Williams was so popular that, at one point, his No. 55 was the second-highest-selling jersey in the entire league, trailing only Kobe Bryant's No. 8.

Subsequent Upper Deck and Fleer releases featured not only game-used fabric, but also pieces of court floors, nets and basketballs from his games.

Several Upper Deck and Fleer sets include pieces of game-used basketballs from Williams' games. | Card Ladder

Many of those cards, such as his 1999 Upper Deck Black Diamond A Piece of History, can be picked up for $20 to $30, while rarer, low-numbered parallels have pulled in as much as $300.

J-Will's High-End Cards and Collectibles Market

Like many players from his era, Williams retains a strong nostalgia-driven following, particularly among fans who grew up watching him put on a show in Sacramento and, to a lesser extent, Memphis, Miami and Orlando.

In January 2026, a game-worn white Kings jersey from his rookie season, authenticated and photo-matched to several games, sold privately for $140,000.

The buyer remains anonymous, but the sale represents the highest price ever paid for any piece of Williams memorabilia.

Among his cards, three of his four biggest public sales have come within the past 12 months, according to Card Ladder.

Williams' 2004 Topps Chrome SuperFractor sold for over $23k on August 15. | Card Ladder

A PSA 9, one-of-one 2004 Topps Chrome SuperFractor #157 sold for $23,180 in a Goldin auction on August 15, nearly $9,000 more than any other Williams card.

Two PSA 7 copies of his 1998 Skybox Rubies, numbered to just 25, each commanded around $13,000.

The most recent sale for a Williams 1998 Skybox Rubies (/25) brought in $13.2k. | Card Ladder

The freewheeling playmaker may be years removed from the NBA, but his highlights still circulate on social media, and his following among collectors hasn’t even come close to fading. His cards continue to resonate with longtime fans who remember watching him in his prime and a younger generation only now discovering what made him so entertaining.

There was, and still is, only one “White Chocolate.”