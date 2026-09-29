Whether you collect the first big names of baseball cards - Walter Johnson, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, even Joe DiMaggio - to the beginning of Topps as we know it, every Vintage collector at one point or another has taken the plunge into buying their first Mantle. If you haven't yet, I know you've still had the same debate in your mind that first-time Mantle buyers face: what year do I go after? I landed on 1957. The image of his iconic swing, left-handed, is on full display, as 1957 features minimal design elements apart from the player's name and team.

For those fans looking to upgrade their copies, Heritage Auctions is auctioning off 1957, 1958, 1960, and 1963 Mickey Mantle cards. Three of which are 9s, except the 1957, which is an 8.5. For a majority of these cards, none have hit the market in over two years.

Jason Simonds, Consignment Director for Heritage Auctions, noted how the market has shifted and its impact that has on these cards. "The market on high-end vintage is stronger than ever before, especially for high-grade players like Mickey Mantle. As more and more people enter this market, the demand keeps rising on these cards, and the supply is just not there. There are very few mint-condition Mickey Mantle cards yet to be graded, and without an influx of new supply hitting the market, these prices will continue this trajectory." Let's break down their last few sales.

1957 Topps Mickey Mantle #95

1957 Mickey Mantle, #95. As an 8.5, there is a current PSA population of 10 currently graded 8.5, with only 22 graded 9 and one graded 10. | Heritage Auctions

The last time a PSA 8.5 1957 Topps sold was in April 2025 and sold for $40,800 from REA. This exact PSA serial number, so this literal card, too, has a few recent auctions. In May 2021, it sold from Fanatics Premier for $39,900 and then sold again in November 2021, this time on eBay, for $35,100. It appeared again on Fanatics Premier in June 2022 and sold for a remarkable $66,000, making it the highest sale for a 1957 Mantle.

Heritage Auctions last sold a PSA 8.5 in March 2024 for $46,800, with no sales since.

1958 Topps Mickey Mantle #150

1958 Mickey Mantle #150. With a PSA population of 28 PSA 9's, there are none higher. | Heritage Auctions

This particular card, matched by PSA serial number, last sold in November of 2016 for $21,226. The last sale of a PSA 9 1958 Mickey Mantle, sold in January 2024, was $80,533, and the current Heritage Auction bid is $82,000, meaning this sale will beat the prior sale.

The highest this card has sold for was $92,146 at Memory Lane Auctions in May 2022.

1960 Topps Mickey Mantle #350

1960 Mickey Mantle #350. With a PSA population of 31 PSA 9's, there are no PSA 10s for this card. | Heritage Auctions

Horizontal, the lettering that screams the turn of the decade, and then the bat-on-the-shoulder smile, the 1960 Mickey Mantle card is truly special. July 2023 was the last time this card sold, for $60,000 at Heritage Auctions.

The current bid for Heritage's auction of this card is $52,000. The highest sale is from Memory Lane Auctions, where, in February 2022, it sold for $64,103. Since we haven't seen one of these in over three years, the value is expected to be significantly higher, and the market is about to receive its latest comp to reset the value of this 1960 beauty.

1963 Topps #200 Mickey Mantle

1963 Mickey Mantle #200. A PSA pop of 40 at PSA 9 with only two PSA 10s higher. | Heritage Auctions

With a PSA population higher than other Mantle cards, certainly all the other Mantles in this article, that means the supply is higher for these cards. That being said, the last time a PSA 9 of the 1963 was sold was May 2024. Even without having a comp on this card since May 2024, we should expect serious demand for this high-grade copy.

The top sale all-time is $90,000, while Heritage's current auction sits at $26,000.

For Vintage collectors who enjoy tracking the market's shifts, these four cards are bound to set new records in sales, or at the very least, give the market fresh comps for cards that are rarely sold this highly graded. Mickey Mantle is as much a figure of baseball cards as he is baseball itself, with Ken Griffey Jr. reviving that trend and receiving a similar treatment. The auctions are set to end the last week of October, so collectors bidding still have a bit of time to see how things shift, and collectors watching on the sidelines will find out soon how much these cards sell for.