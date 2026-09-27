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Roger Staubach's Top 5 Iconic and Valuable Vintage Football Cards

Roger Staubach known as Captain America, Roger Dodger, and Captain Comeback has some fantastic cards from the 1970's and we look at the Top 5 cards sales
D. Allen Thompson|
Sep 15, 1974; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach (12) and John Niland (76) at the line of scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons
Sep 15, 1974; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach (12) and John Niland (76) at the line of scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Roger Staubach received a nod of respect recently when Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott wore Staubach's #12 jersey before and after the team's week two game on September 20, 2026.

What's more is that Prescott broke the all-time Cowboys' passing touchdown record during that game. That same record was once held by Roger Staubach who is one of the best NFL QBs to ever play.

Here, we give Staubach our own nod of respect, as we countdown his top 5 most iconic and valuable vintage football cards!

Staubach's Incredible Life

Gold jerseys and gold pants show off Staubach in college on way to winning Heisman trophy and being drafted in the NFL.
Sep 1963; Unknown Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Navy Midshipmen quarterback #12 Roger Staubach in action during the 1963 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Malcolm Emmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roger Staubach has accumulated many admirable accomplishments throughout his life, including his college football career with the Navy Midshipmen, and his military service to his country. Staubach won the Heisman in 1963 with NAVY.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Staubach in the 1964 NFL draft in the 10th round. He was available in this late round because it was know that he would need to complete his military service after the Naval Academy. Staubach did just that and served in the Navy from 1965 until 1969 including a year-long deployment to Vietnam.

He joined the Dallas Cowboys in 1969 at the age of 27 and won the starting job in 1971 and won his first Super Bowl that season.

Top 5 Most Iconic and Valuable Vintage Cards:

Let's get right into our list starting off with the number 5 card, featuring Roger Staubach on a Topps card from 1975.

5. 1975 Topps Roger Staubach #145

Image of Staubach on '75 card with football in right hand, wearing #12 on white jersey, bandage on left elbow.
1975 Topps Roger Staubach #145 | Card Ladder

Top Sale Details: PSA 10 Sold for $4,500 on September 19, 2026 through eBay.

PSA 10 Population: 24

The number five card on our list is the one with the most recent top sale, which occurred on September 19, 2026. Striking a familiar pose, Staubach is featured on this 1975 Topps card and is a great place to start our countdown.

4. 1977 Topps Roger Staubach #45

Image of player in action with football in hand seemingly looking for a hand off on the right side of the offense.
1977 Topps Roger Staubach #45 | Card Ladder

Top Sale Details: PSA 10 Sold for $4,550 on September 17, 2023 via eBay.

PSA 10 Population: 6

This card features Staubach in action and looking to the backfield for a teammate as the offensive line is engaging the opposition. A great action shot from the NFL of the 70's is always welcome on our list.

3. 1976 Topps Roger Staubach #395

Image of Staubach with football in right hand, blue background, with Cowboys written in green football logo, white lettering.
1976 Topps Roger Staubach #395 | Card Ladder

Top Sale Details: PSA 10 sold for $6,500 on September 16, 2026 through eBay.

Total PSA 10 Population: 13

#3 on our list features Staubach on the 1976 Topps card, with the neon green and pink design elements that remind the viewer of the decade's aesthetic.

2. 1974 Topps Roger Staubach #500

Image of player between green uprights as part of card design, Cowboys in white lettering with red rectangle.
1974 Topps Roger Staubach #500 | Card Ladder

Top Sale Details: PSA 10 sold for $9,300 on May 12, 2024 through Heritage Auctions.

PSA 10 Population: 4

Recent Sale: PSA 9 sold for $733 on September 20, 2026 on eBay. PSA 9 population is 68.

During Staubach's impressive career he won two Super Bowls (VI and XII). The number two card on our list is his 1974 Topps #500 card which features Staubach between green goal posts as part of the card design.

1. 1972 Topps Roger Staubach #200

Top Sale Details: PSA 10 sold for $9,300 May 12, 2023 through Heritage Auctions.

Total PSA 10 Population: 4

player on center of card, with white jersey, blue #12, and blue sky background, Cowboys in yellow on pink border.
1972 Topps Roger Staubach #200 | Card Ladder

Top Sale Details: PSA 9 sold for $25,676 on May 31, 2025 through Memory Lane Auction.

PSA 9 Population: 53

PSA 10 Population: 4

PSA 10 Information: Very rare PSA 10 card, with no available sale information.

Here is the #1 card on our list celebrating Roger Staubach, this 1972 Topps card is his rookie card by default as it was the first card issued since joining the Cowboys in 1969. A fine addition to any football card collection to be sure.

staubach
Oct 28, 1979; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach (12) and Glenn Carano (18) on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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D Allen Thompson
D. ALLEN THOMPSON

D. Allen Thompson is a contributing collectibles writer with eclectic tastes. He provides enthusiastic commentary on the ever-evolving world of trading cards against the backdrop of the broader historical, economic, and societal contexts in which they exist. He is on a journey to find fascinating stories and meet interesting people while using trading cards as the guideposts to lead the way to the American Dream.