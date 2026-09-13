DiMaggio The Player

Joe DiMaggio, known for his legendary 1941 hitting streak of 56 consecutive games, holds one of those baseball records that may never be touched. The player was not known to talk to writers, and with holding out at the beginning of seasons for higher contracts, he might not have had the best reception - before 1941, that is. In his rookie year, 1936, he played with the likes of Lou Gehrig - that year's MVP - as well as Bill Dickey, Frankie Crosetti, and Tony Lazzeri.

August 8, 1970; New York, NY, USA; Yankees Old Timers Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle pause for the national anthem at the start of the annual Old-Timers' Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DiMaggio was a certified winner. He won the World Series in his rookie year, and despite going 0-5 and making an error in right field, he was also the first rookie to start in the All-Star Game when he started for the American League that year. In his 10 seasons as a ballplayer, he won the World Series nine times.

DiMaggio also has some of the most sought-after cards, and collectors are still unearthing newly discovered cards. Here is a list of some of Joltin' Joe's finest cards that collectors looking to take their PC to the next level should look to add.

1936 World Wide Gum, the Canadian affiliate of Goudey, which has been regarded as DiMaggio's true rookie. | Card Ladder

1936 World Wide Gum

When Goudey's Canadian affiliate, World Wide Gum, decided to branch out of just reprinting the Goudey designs from their 1933 and 1934 releases, they did so boldly. The portrait of DiMaggio, a 21-year-old kid from Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, quickly burst onto the baseball scene. Batting .323 and with 125 RBI, he came in second in RBI for the Yankees behind MVP Lou Gehrig. This '36 World Wide Gum card is seen as the first card to feature DiMaggio in his signature NY ballcap.

The colors that pop from 1948's Leaf release absolutely shine. As the set known for Jackie Robinson's rookie card, DiMaggio too has an iconic card from this iconic set. | Card Ladder

1948 Leaf

In an iconic set that has become synonymous with Jackie Robinson, Joe DiMaggio too has a phenomenal card featuring a green background that makes the center fielder pop in his mid-swing pose. Along with DiMaggio and Robinson, Satchel Paige, Babe Ruth, and Stan Musial are just a few other names featured in the 98 card set, which was numbered from 1-168 so the Gum Company could attempt to sell more cards. How ironic that what has become one of the most famous sets of baseball cards was originally devised with gimmicks to sell.

The previously unearthed 1949 Aero Service Station Joe DiMaggio card, featuring both the front and back of the card. | Card Ladder

1949 Aero Service Station

When this card landed on eBay in 2024 and sold, raw, for $350, perhaps no one alive had seen it before. The 1949 Aero Service Station-issued cards, similar in both style and proximity to the 1949 Schumacher Service Station, were both distributed out of St. Louis. With it graded by PSA, the DiMaggio card that had sold for $350 sold 10 months later for $19,200 in November of 2025 as part of a Love of the Game auction. A second version of this card has yet to reveal itself, and it continues to have a PSA pop of one.

The 1939, 1940, and 1941 Play Ball Joe DiMaggio run. | Card Ladder

1939-41 Play Ball

With Goudey owning the 1930s in baseball cards, when Play Ball debuted in 1939, distributed by Gum, Inc., there was officially a new kid in town. From the stunning profile images in the 1939 release to their simple but effective 1940 set, and then adding color in 1941, Play Ball includes checklists that the average vintage fan or even avid collectors will be impressed by.

The 1934 Zeenut P.C.L. and 1935 Pebble Beach cards, both featuring a DiMaggio still playing on the West Coast | Card Ladder

Pre-1936 Cards - DiMaggio's Time in the Minors

Joltin' Joe has the benefit of playing in the Pacific Coast League which had multiple companies producing cards for the Minor League stars. The two featured above, the 1934 Zeenut P.C.L. and 1935 Pebble Beach cards, both show DiMaggio still representing the San Francisco Seals. While Pebble Beach's card is actually a postcard, one of seven postcards featuring baseball players from the West Coast minor leagues, These both serve as prime examples of the attention Joe DiMaggio was already garnering before he ever wore the Yankee pinstripes.

1937's O-Pee-Chee Joe DiMaggio which features a pop up design to give the cards a 3D element to them | Card Ladder

1937 O-Pee-Chee

The 1937 O-Pee-Chee aren't just beautiful. They feature a 3D pop-up design that adds a layer to this Pre-War release. With a checklist that includes all American League players, the 1937 O-Pee-Chee are one of a couple of 1937 sets to feature Bob Feller, which are regarded as Feller's rookies. With a design that blended the popularity of Goudey and Batter Up cards of their time, O-Pee-Chee makes a fine addition to vintage collector's PC, which explains the 2024 sale of an SGC 9 version of this card that sold for $288,000.

The 1938 Goudey was a deviation from Goudey's prior releases, including an almost comic strip on their cards. | Card Ladder

1938 Goudey

After the success of its previous releases, the Goudey Gum Company took a step in a different direction with their 1938 set. Featuring what almost comes across as a comic strip in the background and oversized heads on cartoon bodies, Joe DiMaggio would serve as the biggest card of Heads Up checklist. While DiMaggio had a 1936 Wide Pen Premium card that also showed off Joe McCarthy and a 1937 Wide Pen Premium card that had him on his own, the Heads Up release in 1938 is by far more popular amongst collectors.

A PSA 9 verison of the '38 Goudey DiMaggio sold in 2017 for $288,000 and Card Ladder price indexes that card currently around $1.4 million.

Joe DiMaggio has plenty of premium cards on the market. With the advent of the Aero Service Station card that was discovered two years ago, who's to say there might not still be a card from an obscure release that was never well publicized that could pop up today.