Highest Sales for Disney Characters and Their New NFL Team

Fanatics Fest 2026: Disney announced a partnership with the NFL and Champion that drafted Disney characters to an NFL team. Champion was there to bring fans top-notch clothes representing the team's newest player.

Now that every NFL team has its own Disney character on its roster, let's look at their highest-selling cards on the market and compare them with one of their newest teammates' highest-selling cards.

RAIDERS - 2021 Topps Chrome Star Wars Galaxy Superfractor Vader's Revenge PSA 10

PSA

Darth Vader is one of the most feared villains in the Star Wars universe. His pure strength and power should pair well with the Raiders. The highest sale price for a Darth Vader card was $31,000 on Feb 19, 2026.

2025 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Vertical Green Ashton Jeanty PSA 7

PSA

Ashton Jeanty was the Raiders' first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the sixth overall pick. His highest sale is his green Kabbom, graded a seven by PSA. The sale just barely beat his new teammate's sale for $31,720.00 on Jul 11, 2026.

PACKERS - 1977 Wonder Bread Star Wars Chewbacca PSA 10

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There probably wasn't a better pick for the Packers than Chewbacca. With a playoff-contending team, the cold weather at home won't bother him. The highest sale for a Chewbacca card was for $6,405 on Apr 4, 2026.

2020 National Treasures Jordan Love NFL Shield Patch Auto 9 PSA Auth

PSA

Jordan Love is going into his fourth year as the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. He has had success since he took over from Aaron Rodgers. His one-of-one National Treasures NFL Shield sold for $144,000 on Aug 22, 2024.

BROWNS - 2025 Topps Disney Genesis Pluto 1/1

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There is no better pick for the dawg pound than Pluto. His one-of-one Genesis card sold for $8,600 on May 18, 2025.

2025 Donruss Optic Uptown Gold Vinyl Quinshon Judkins PSA 10

PSA

Quinshon Judkins was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Optic Uptown, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $9,112 on Jul 23, 2026.

LIONS - 2024 Topps Chrome Disney Simba Lion King 30th Anniversary Superfractor PSA 8

PSA

Simba's characteristics of price, loyalty, and strength are the best reasons to be drafted by the Lions, that and he is a lion. The Topps Chrome Superfractor sold on Apr 13, 2026 for $7,300.

2023 Panini National Treasures Jahmyr Gibbs Rookie 1/1 NFL Shield Patch

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Jahmyr Gibbs will be the lead in the Lions' backfield this year, with David Montgomery going to Houston. The NFL Shield rookie card sold for $19,000 on Feb 10, 2025.

RAMS - 2025 Topps Chrome Disney Red Refractor Autograph Sulley John Goodman Auto

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For a big city they needed to draft a big character, Sulley was the logical choice. On Oct 30, 2025 his Topps Chrome Red Refractor sold for $4,148.

2025 Absolute Kaboom Vertical Green Puka Nacua PSA 9

PSA

Puka Nacua led the NFL with receptions last season and looks to have another strong season. The Green Kaboom, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $60,000 on Aug 20, 2026.