Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love clash but who has the better cards?

There’s no doubt that one of the most highly anticipated Monday Night Football showdowns takes place tonight between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. The Eagles enter tonight's game with a record of 6-2, leading the NFC East, while the Packers enter with a record of 5-2-1, leading the NFC North. As these two division leaders collide under the Green Bay air, it’s sure to bring glimpses of what fans and collectors can expect come this year’s playoffs. The spotlight will be on the two Quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love.

From a statistical perspective, Jalen Hurts has completed 151 of 215 passes for 1,677 yards and 15 touchdowns. As one of the league’s most prominent dual-threat quarterbacks, he remains a headache for most defensive schemes, especially since he’s added 207 rushing yards and 5 TDs on the ground.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Hurts will matchup against Jordan Love who has cemented himself as the future face of Green Bay’s franchise, throwing for 2,071 yards and 13 touchdowns on 177-of-250 passing. His composure under pressure and his command of the Packers’ offense has elevated that team from a pre-season possibility into legitimate playoff contention.

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is pressed by Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) during the third quarter of their game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Beyond the field, this matchup is also one for the ages from a collectible’s perspective. Although each player’s rookie card can be grabbed for anywhere from $5-$20, there’s a certain level of mystique when it comes to each player’s most prized card especially since both quarterbacks have become some of the most sought after throughout the hobby.

2020 Panini Prizm Rookie Autograph Black Finite Prizm Jordan Love #363 PSA 8 Auto 10 1/1 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Jordan%20Love%20PSA%2010&saleId=alt-cafcfdab-bc8c-4409-8e8a-7da11dc5f137

When it comes to the home field Packers, Jordan Love’s most valuable card is a 2020 Panini Prizm Rookie Autograph Black Finite Prizm #363 PSA 8 Auto 10 1/1 which sold for an impressive $42,528 on September 6th, 2024. Meanwhile, the visiting Eagles Jalen Hurts’ top sale nearly doubled that, with his 2020 Donruss Optic Gold Vinyl Downtown 1/1 fetching an eye-opening $80,000 on October 4th, 2025.

2020 DONRUSS OPTIC FOOTBALL GOLD VINYL DOWNTOWN 1/1 RC PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/RE5sAg

As the Eagles and Packers face off in prime time, each quarterback’s legacy is on the line and to the victor will go the spoils, not just because one quarterback will outplay the other, but because each player’s card market could be directly impacted.

