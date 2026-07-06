What do Disney, the NFL, and Champion have in Common?

Disney, NFL, and Champion are coming together at Fanatics Fest NYC for a first-of-its-kind celebration of sports fandom, storytelling, and style. On July 16th, at the Javitz Center in New York City, attendees can experience a one-of-one live Center Stage moment through a Disney lens. Hosted by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and sports journalist and broadcaster Taylor Rooks. The can't-miss celebration will bring together some of the biggest names in sports.

Disney is building anticipation with a playful teaser featuring NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell video calling Disney's Mickey Mouse to set the stage.

Throughout the weekend, fans can also visit the Disney Fan Zone, an interactive destination designed for today's fandom culture. The space will feature exclusive merchandise, immersive experiences, surprise-and-delight Disney moments, shareable content opportunities, and unique ways to celebrate the intersection of sports fandom and Disney storytelling.

As fandom continues to evolve from a pastime into a lifestyle, Disney Consumer Products is expanding its presence across sports, creating new ways for fans to express their passions through apparel, collectibles, live experiences, and community-driven moments.

Disney

Other ways Disney shows up in The Hobby

Mickey Mouse 1935 | PSA

Mickey Mouse debuted in an animated cartoon called Steamboat Willie in 1928, and in 1935, Gum, Inc. struck a licensing agreement with Disney to create a 96-card set featuring Mickey Mouse and some of his friends, which included Minnie, Pluto, Horace Horsecollar, and Clarabelle Cow.

Collectors can get Disney today from Topps Chrome, where there are rare cards as well as common cards with everyone's favorite characters and autographs. There are SSP cards on the 2026 Topps Chrome checklist that include popular Disney characters in a historic Japanese art style from the 17th to the 19th centuries. Other rare Reflections inserts depict characters looking into an object to see their reflections, such as Aladdin looking into the Genie's lamp. Sketch cards are also making a return, and something special for the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh.

Mickey and friends can also be collected on baseball cards. In the 2025 Topps Chrome Update Baseball, Mickey, Donald, and Goofy can be found playing on an MLB team in a rare chase card. Those same character cards playing on MLB teams can also be found in 2026 Topps Disney Chrome. These cards bring the joy of Disney and the pastime of baseball together.

On June 18, 2026, a Mickey Mouse card sold for $62,220. The Disney 100 Chrome Red & Black Wave insert, graded a ten by PSA, brought in the second-highest price for a Mickey Mouse card. The number-one sale occurred on Oct 30, 2024, from the same set, Disney 100 Chrome, for $500,000; the Mickey Mouse Superfractor.

Disney and The Hobby are a match made in heaven. Everyone should be excited to see what is next for Disney at Fanatics Fest NYC.