Woody has been a cowboy, a sheriff, and one of Pixar’s most beloved characters. Now he can add something else to the list: a rapidly appreciating trading card.

On July 3, a PSA 10 copy of Woody’s Refractor from the 2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100 sold on eBay for $380. On Aug. 19, another PSA 10 sold for $1,175.

2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100 Woody Refractor #83 PSA 10 | dcsports87 on eBay via Card Ladder

That’s an increase of more than 200% in less than seven weeks. And Woody isn’t even the biggest story.

Prices for 2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100 have soared in recent months, from individual cards of Mickey Mouse and other iconic characters to increasingly scarce unopened boxes and cases.

Why Disney 100 Stands Out

Released in December 2023 to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, Topps Chrome Disney 100 features a 100-card base set spanning generations of Disney and Pixar characters.

Mickey Mouse is card No. 1, but the checklist reaches across Disney’s vast roster of franchises and characters, from Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck to Winnie the Pooh, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, Simba from The Lion King, Elsa from Frozen, Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, and Lightning McQueen from Cars.

For sports card collectors, much of the product feels familiar. Refractors, numbered parallels, and one-of-one SuperFractors appear, along with inserts and cards featuring facsimile character autographs. In many ways, it’s the familiar Topps Chrome chase, only with Mickey Mouse, Disney princesses, and Pixar characters replacing baseball players.

Mickey Mouse Leads the Charge

Mickey, unsurprisingly, has become the biggest star of the set, with some recent sales reaching prices more commonly associated with high-end sports cards. In June, a PSA 10 Red & Black Wave Mickey Mouse /28 sold for $62,220 at Goldin, while another rare Mickey Mouse brought in nearly $35,000 at Fanatics Collect earlier this month.

2023 Topps Disney 100 Chrome Red & Black Wave #1 Mickey Mouse (#17/28) PSA 10 | Goldin via Card Ladder

Perhaps even more telling is what has happened to the Dark Blue & Light Blue Refractor /75. A PSA 10 sold for $2,250 on Feb. 7. Six months later, another PSA 10 sold for $24,600 on eBay.

That’s nearly 11 times the price in a matter of months.

Sealed Disney 100 Prices Are Soaring, Too

The price increases aren’t limited to individual cards. A sealed 12-box hobby case sold for $24,400 at Goldin in May 2025. On July 24, 2026, another case sold through Fanatics Premier for $78,000, an increase of nearly 220%.

Not surprisingly, individual boxes have seen dramatic price increases, too. A hobby box sold for $3,875 on eBay on June 2. Just over a month later, another sold for $17,499.99 on July 6 — more than four times the price.

2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100 Years factory sealed hobby box | https://ebay.io/m/8kfEiY

Jesse Gibson and Ray Solorio of the Hobby Nonsense podcast—and friend of the show Matt Hathorn of Funcle Cards—have been among those tracking the increased interest and prices for Disney cards, including the dramatic rise in sealed Disney 100 product.

Why Collectors Keep Chasing Disney 100

Disney already has a massive global collector base, with characters that span nearly a century and generations of fans. Topps Chrome gives traditional card collectors something they already understand: numbered parallels, Refractors, one-of-ones, PSA 10 grades, and the chase for rare versions of popular characters.

The 2023 release also proved to be just the beginning, with Topps following it with additional Chrome Disney products as the market for Disney trading cards continued to grow.

A factory-sealed 12-box case sold for $78,000 via Fanatics Premier in July 2026. | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Then there’s scarcity. The 2023 product had a significantly smaller print run than more recent Disney releases and was initially limited to European distribution. And every box that gets ripped leaves one fewer sealed box in the market.

Where prices go from here is anyone’s guess. But with cases reaching $78,000, Mickey cards topping $60,000, and even Woody tripling in price in a matter of weeks, collectors have plenty of reasons to keep chasing 2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100.