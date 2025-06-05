Hobby U on Error Cards
Sports card collectors tend to want absolute perfection in the cards they are collecting. That is not the case though when it comes to chasing after true error cards. Not only are they collectible, but they also can carry a hefty price tag as well. But not every error card is created the same…meaning there is a huge difference between a corrected error card, and an uncorrected or misprinted error card. Knowing this difference is important for both the new and seasoned collector - as there are always the unscrupulous sports card sellers out there happy to take advantage of those not understanding the difference. From some of the most iconic errors to overlooked oddities and misprints, here’s how to tell the difference and what makes an error card worth chasing.
Why Every Collector Should Know What a True Error Card Is
Sports card collecting typically involves the chase for cards in perfect condition - but most collectors find it hard to resist a good error card to add to their collection! Its an interesting juxtaposition in the collecting world, the chase for perfection vs. the chase for something truly unique. Over the years, these error cards have ranged from the wrong picture of a player being used to even obscenities being included on bat knobs. But is it a real error, or just a printing defect? And if it is an error, does that automatically mean it’s valuable and collectible?
What Is a True Error Card?
A true error card is a card that features a mistake in its design or printed content—something that slipped through the editing and production process, and was never corrected through the entire print run of the product. Often times, these cards were created during the junk wax era due to mass printing and multiple printing runs of a set. In todays collecting world, an error card is most likely to never get corrected, as print runs for sets tend to be completed in one run. Unlike one-off misprints or damage from machinery, error cards typically fall into one of two categories:
Corrected Errors – Mistakes that were acknowledged and fixed by the card company in later print runs.
Uncorrected Errors – Mistakes that were never fixed, and were printed the same way across the entire production run.
Some examples of these types of errors include:
- Incorrect player names or stats
- Wrong team logos or jersey photos
- Player mix-ups (including the wrong person entirely)
- Typos, omissions, or inaccurate information
What makes an error truly collectible and valuable is not just the presence of a mistake—but how the hobby recognizes it, how rare it is, and what story it tells.
What’s a Misprint or Printing Production Defect?
A misprint, also known as a printing defect, is tied to mechanical, fulfillment or production-related issues. The production process of sports cards are far from perfect, and these issues are considered accidental and just a part of the general printing process. If you’ve been collecting sports cards for some time, you have almost certainly come across these types of cards.
Common examples of misprint or production-based defects include:
- Off-center printing
- Ink smears or roller streaks (print lines)
- Blurry images or missing text/foil
- Bent corners, curved cards or surface crimping from the printing press
- Misaligned borders or die cuts
Some of these misprints at face value can appear very interesting and vary wildly, but are considered negative impacts to cards, not something to be desired and collected generally speaking.
Corrected vs. Uncorrected Error Cards
Corrected Errors (ERR/COR Cards)
Corrected errors are sports cards that were released with a mistake, but were fixed later by the manufacturer on a subsequent print run of the same set. This will result in 2 known versions of the card: the error version (often marked ERR) and the corrected version (COR). While collectors may have interest in both versions, often times the error version becomes more desirable, as its more likely to have the shorter print run.
Examples:
1989 Fleer Billy Ripken “F*** Face” – This now-famous, or infamous, card originally featured profanity written on the knob of Ripken’s bat. Once this was discovered, Fleer of course opted to correct this error. This involved a series of different corrections, including versions that used black boxes, white-outs, and scribbles to cover up the “F” word. Each of these versions have become collectible in their own right, but the unedited card remains the most collectible version.
1990 Topps Frank Thomas No Name on Front (NNOF) – An very early production error resulted in Thomas’s name being left off the front of the card. Topps was able to correct this error quickly though, but a small number of the no-name versions were already distributed by the time it was caught. Today, the NNOF Frank Thomas card is truly one of the most collected and coveted error cards in the hobby. Its the rare combination of a ultra short print error card of a rookie card of a Hall of Fame player.
Uncorrected Errors
On the flip side, uncorrected error cards are mistakes that were never fixed within the print run. This happens either because the manufacturer didn’t notice the error, or, quite honestly, didn’t consider it worth the hassle of correcting. Since these cards were mass produced, they basically become the norm of the card. While technically an error, its just a normal base card of the given player.
Example: 1985 Topps Gary Pettis
One of the best uncorrected error cards was the 1985 Topps Gary Pettis card. Its just just about the card itself, but the assuming story of how the card came to be. At first glance, it seems like any other base card of the set. The issue though, while a nice photo was used on the card, it was not a photo of the actual player! Instead, it was a photo of his younger brother Lynn, who was 14 at the time. According to Pettis, the photo was taken when his brother was hanging out on the field with Gary’s teammates’ kids. There was a photographer there taking pictures, and he approached Lynn Pettis, asking him if he could take his photo. The younger Pettis obliged the photographer, who took his picture while he was sitting in the dugout. Gary didn’t find out about this error until a friend told him he looked really young on his baseball card (Gary was 24 at the time, his brother again was 14). By then though, the card was mass-produced and Topps didn’t feel the need to correct it.
While today the card hold very little actual monetary value, it still remains a favorite to die hard veteran collectors due to the funny circumstances surrounding its production.
Fun fact: Gary Pettis has said he rarely signs this card, as he feels the only reason people want it is to sell it to collectors, not because they actual want his signature. That, and its not even a picture of him he’s signing!
Why Do Some Error Cards Become Valuable?
While general printing mistakes don’t hold value, true error cards can...under the right conditions. Some Factors that influence value include:
Scarcity – Super short print runs that were quickly corrected tend to be rare - thus more valuable.
Player Popularity – Errors involving stars, rookies, or Hall of Famers usually carry a premium over error cards of lesser known players.
Novelty or Infamy – Cards with a crazy backstory or a very unusual visual (like the Ripken bat) tend to draw more collector interest.
Market Demand – There are sports card collectors that love collecting error cards, but they tend to be picky on which ones hold value to them. That keeps an active, but exclusive market alive.
How to Identify a Real Error Card
Here are a few ways to spot and verify a true error card:
Check the card in official set checklists (e.g., Beckett, PSA CardFacts) - this will help you know whether multiple versions exist (ERR/COR), or if the error card just become the normal print run base card of the player.
Join collector forums or groups – Hobby veterans often share tons of information and insights about obscure or little-known errors in these groups…information that is hard to find elsewhere.
Avoid assuming every flaw is an error – Just because a card looks “off” doesn’t make it rare or valuable. To often new collectors run across a print run error, like print lines or smudges on autographs, and assume this is something unique or worth a premium. Be wary of sellers trying to convince you of this as well. Its often used as a shady selling tactic.
And of course please don’t put all your faith into vague eBay sale listings claiming “RARE ERROR CARD” without doing your own research.
Conclusion: Know What You’re Looking At
In the sports card hobby, some mistakes become iconic. Both because of the player involved, and the error of the card (either due to rarity or oddity). Understanding the difference between a simple misprint and a true error card will help you make smarter collecting and buying decisions.