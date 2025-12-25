A's Reward Young Slugger With Franchise-Record Deal on Christmas
The Athletics on Christmas Day gifted one of their most promising young sluggers with a franchise-record contract extension, as the club and outfielder Tyler Soderstrom are in agreement on a seven-year, $86 million contract extension, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Soderstrom's deal includes the largest guarantee in Athletics' franchise history, along with an eighth-year club option and escalators that could max out the deal's value at $131 million.
It's a worthy reward for Soderstrom, one of the best young sluggers on one of baseball's most improved offenses from the 2025 campaign. Soderstrom, 24, posted a .276/.346/.474 slash line with a career-best 25 home runs, 93 RBI and 75 runs scored for an Athletics offense that produced the 12th-most runs in MLB. Defensively, Soderstrom saw time at both left field and first base for the Athletics, and he was one of the best left fielders in baseball in 2025 in the Statcast metric Outs Above Aberage.
Soderstrom is part of a young core of hitters that includes 2025 American League Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, slugging catcher Shea Langeliers, and outfielder Lawrence Butler. Earlier this week, the Athletics acquired 2022 National League batting champion Jeff McNeil from the Mets, adding to thier core.
The Athletics, a team on the rise, have steadily improved each year since 2023, going from 50 wins to 69 victories to 76 wins this past season.