Who is Hot and Not in the Soccer Card Market as the World Cup Approaches

The World Cup kicks off on Thursday, June 11th, across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. We took a look a month out at who was hot and not in the soccer market, but things have changed a bit. The market is down overall over the last week and month, while still up 10% over the last three months. That said, I've noticed some players' cards are up outside of the cards tracked on the Card Ladder index.

That said, let's take a look at the Card Ladder Soccer Index and see who is up or down as we get ready for the World Cup!

The Soccer Market Heading Into the World Cup

Card Ladder Soccer Index | Card Ladder

The World Cup usually sees a bump heading into the World Cup, and while the market is down 0.35% over the last month, the index hasn't accounted for some of the record sales from Cristiano Ronaldo,Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and even Christian Pulisic, who had close to a record sale, over the last three weeks.

So while the market looks down overall, some of the biggest stars are still setting records as the market itself may be in flux.

Who is Up in the Soccer Market?

Card Ladder Biggest Leaders | Card Ladder

The list of players up over the last month is... well, it is interesting. Johan Cruyff is a legend with just his rookies being tracked, and it looks like a new record sale of his PSA 3 is the reason for the large jump.

Ansu Fati and Paul Pogba aren't in the World Cup picture, although Fati announced he will be signing a new contract with Monaco, which may explain the large bump (for him).

Meanwhile, the top riser is USMNT veteran Gio Reyna, who went from completely out of the World Cup picture to making the roster in just a few weeks, ending his season in Germany. Reyna played well enough to make the roster, and that gave a large bump to his market.

Who is Down in the Soccer Market?

Card Ladder Biggest Losers | Card Ladder

The Harry Kane market being down is likely due to Bayern Munich missing out on the Champions League Final, but it is still a surprise, given that Bayern won the Bundesliga, and Kane is one of the favorites to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup.

Marcus Rashford is in the midst of a weird club situation where Barcelona doesn't want him back, but Bayern Munich can't afford his wages, and no one in England really wants him, but hey, he might be starting for England at the World Cup, maybe?

Heung-Min Son is in the midst of a 13-game goalless drought to start the MLS season. While he has 8 assists, he has yet to score, as LAFC has vastly underperformed this year. He scored a goal and recorded an assist in one of South Korea's warm-up games.

Ronaldo and Pele being down before the World Cup doesn't track, but I'd imagine their markets rebound.

With just a few days until the World Cup, we're still waiting on Panini's World Cup Prizm, but the market should be heating up soon. Even if one of the top chases will be missing out.