In a shock announcement on Friday afternoon, reports began to surface that Bayern Munich and Germany sensation Lennart Karl was injured in training ahead of the World Cup. He's been the top rookie chase in the 2025-26 Champions League and Bundesliga products and was set to be the top rookie chase in the upcoming World Cup sets.

Karl has been one of the hottest prospects in the soccer market this year, and he only turned 18 in February of 2026. In 34 games across the Bundesliga and Champions League, Karl scored 9 goals and had 7 assists. Last year, he had a 1st Bowman in 2024-25 Topps Chrome UCC after making just one appearance in the UEFA Youth Champions League and playing in the U-17 European Championships. Starting for the Bundesliga champions before turning 18 and moving up from Germany's U-21 European Championship qualifications to the German National Team at the World Cup is quite a year.

We'll take a look at his top sales and how this injury and missing the World Cup might impact his hobby value. Also, with one of the top rookie chases down, what will that do for box prices and break spots?

3. 2025-26 Lennart Karl Topps Chrome Bundesliga Superior Signatures Red/ 5 PSA 8

Lennart Karl Superior Signatures /5 | Card Ladder

Last Sale: $9,800 on April 29th

The Superior Signatures were a massive chase in the 2025-26 Bundesliga and UCC products, as the low-numbered on-card autos were quite rare in both. It sold for more than double what a base Red /5 auto from Bundesliga Chrome.

2. 2025-26 Lennart Karl Topps Chrome Bundesliga Red Refractor /5 PSA 10

Lennart Karl Red Refractor | Card Ladder

Last Sale: $9,999 on June 2nd

Well, that isn't great timing on the buy, but the Bundesliga Chrome design looks so good you can't fault someone for buying into the Karl hype before the World Cup and going after this card. While collectors do tend to prefer the Champions League license over the Bundesliga license, I think the design will lead collectors to prefer the Bundesliga cards.

1. 2025-26 Lennart Karl Topps Flagship 1/1 Foilfractor Auto PSA 8

Lennart Karl Foilfractor Auto 1/1 | Card Ladder

Last Sale: $140,000 in March of 2026.

Karl's top sale dwarfs his other sales, and honestly, I've had to triple-check that this was paid for, but it was, and it is a confirmed sale. While the Flagship cards are paper and tend not to carry a premium, the long wait between the Flagship release in December and the Bundesliga's release in April let collectors go wild.

Where Does The Karl Market Go From Here?

Germany wasn't one of the favorites with the seventh-best odds to win the World Cup, but a distant seventh. However, Karl was expected to be one of the breakout players at the tournament this summer.

His market will obviously take a hit, missing out on what could have been his biggest moments to date on the World stage. However, the biggest hobby benefit is that despite missing the World Cup, he won't miss out on a Debut Patch in the World Cup products, as Topps doesn't have the license until 2031, so he'll still have a chance at the 2030 World Cup to get a Debut Patch. Although a potential move to Real Madrid is possible, who knows where his market could go.

Julian Nagelsmann on calling up Assan Ouédraogo: "With Assan Ouédraogo, we are now adding a player who, like Lenny, had a fantastic start with us. He's also highly talented and should play with courage, freedom and without pressure" pic.twitter.com/b7zqwtqbu6 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 6, 2026

Unfortunately, his replacement, RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, won't be in the World Cup sets because he's also a big prospect. However, everyone will be able to chase both of their Debut Patch cards come 2031!

Ultimately, I don't think it will have much of an impact on the World Cup market outside of Karl spots in breaks. He's still likely to be the top chase by the time World Cup Prizm and some other sets aren't due until well after the World Cup ends.