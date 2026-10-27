How to Never Miss Out on a Grail Card Again

You've been searching for that one card. The one you just absolutely need in your PC. That grail card you've been searching for to complete your collection. However, the current landscape of dozens of auction houses isn't always the easiest to find what you're looking for.

New auction houses pop up. Maybe the card is incorrectly labeled in an eBay listing. Things happen, but the search continues.

Me, personally, I've been searching for 2016 Panini Select Clint Dempsey Field Level. Only one Tie-Dye and two Gold's have ever sold publicly. They aren't "rare" cards, but they are rare enough that you don't really ever see them for sale publicly.

Do I scan 70+ auction houses ever week? I have alerts set up on eBay already, but there are other places to look as well.

So, what do you do?

How AuctionWire is Helping Collectors Find Their Grail

Scouring every auction site is tough, and more importantly, time consuming. So when you're on the hunt for that one elusive grail, AuctionWire is out to save you time and point you in the right direction. Being able to search over 70 auction sites allows you to scour the internet without having to search every auction house individually.

The ability to search 70+ auction houses at once and set up alerts for the cards you're looking for is a unique feature not found elsewhere in the market.

Searching For Your Grail, Even When You're Not

Searching the databases and auction houses yourself is a time-consuming practice and you may not even find what you're looking for when you search. So, when you save your searches and set up alerts, AuctionWire searches even when you are not.

AuctionWire tracks everything when you set up alerts so you never miss an auction going live for what you're looking for.

Historical pricing data is also available on AuctionWire so you have a general idea of what collectors have historically paid. It's like combining a search tool and historical pricing tool in on app.

The Collector's Edge

The Collector's Edge podcast, hosted by Leighton Sheldon, recently had Marc Mandel, the co-Founder of AuctionWire, on the podcast to discuss some of the features and use-cases for AuctionWire. Plus, he discussed how he has used the product to find a few of his own grails, including tickets and other memorabilia.

Plus, Leighton Sheldon recently had Steven Lane on to discuss his Mickey Mantle collection.