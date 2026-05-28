How To Spot Fake Panini 2026 World Cup Stickers

Aiming to complete Panini’s 2026 World Cup sticker album? There may be nothing worse than discovering you’ve spent your hard-earned money on counterfeits.

Unfortunately, there appear to be plenty in circulation.

Recently, Rio de Janeiro Civil Police seized around 200,000 fake 2026 World Cup Panini stickers in Brazil’s capital, later confirming at a press conference that all confiscated items would be destroyed after analysis.

And those are unlikely to be the only fakes out there. With this year’s album requiring a staggering 980 stickers to complete—thanks to the expanded 48-team format—the demand for packs is higher than ever, making collectors even more vulnerable to counterfeit products as they race to finish the book.

How to Spot Fake Panini Stickers

A COPA NEM COMEÇOU E A POLÍCIA CIVIL JÁ DEU CARTÃO VERMELHO PRO CRIME! 🟥👊🚫



A Polícia Civil deteve a comercialização de aproximadamente 200 mil figurinhas falsificadas da Copa do Mundo FIFA de 2026.



Além das figurinhas, milhares de camisas adulteradas da seleção brasileira… pic.twitter.com/fPJsMYSbl2 — Polícia Civil RJ (@PCERJ) May 22, 2026

After uncovering the counterfeit stickers, Rio de Janeiro Civil Police released a video outlining several ways collectors can identify fakes.

According to the authorities, counterfeit stickers often use thicker paper than official Panini products and can feel rougher or lower quality to the touch. The print quality is also usually poorer, with images appearing less sharp or slightly faded compared to genuine stickers. Another major giveaway is the back of the sticker, with many counterfeits lacking the official Panini branding and printing entirely.

Price can also be a major warning sign. If packs or individual stickers are being sold well below standard retail value, there’s a strong chance they are fake.

For collectors, authenticity matters not just for completing the album, but also because of the long-term value certain stickers can carry. Panini’s ultra-rare one-of-one black parallels, for example, can be worth huge sums on the resale market.

A black one-of-one Lionel Messi sticker sold for a record $139,200 following Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph, so discovering a supposedly rare pull is actually fake would be absolutely crushing for any collector.

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