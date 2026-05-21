Panini World Cup 2026 Sticker Album: Rarest Sticker Types, Players
Completing Panini’s 2026 World Cup sticker album will be no easy feat.
Just like the tournament itself, this year’s edition of the hugely popular collector’s item will require you to collect a massive 980 stickers—covering every player at the tournament, as well as team photos, national crests, mascots and more.
Not all stickers are created equal, though.
On top of 68 special edition stickers to collect, along with 12 Coca-Cola promotional bottle inserts, the base player stickers also come in different rarity levels. That means some stickers are significantly harder to pull than others, with certain players appearing far less frequently depending on print runs and distribution luck.
Here, we break down the different types of stickers in the 2026 Panini World Cup album, highlight the rarest categories, and explain how collectors can increase their chances of securing those elusive, one-of-a-kind pulls that make a completed album truly special.
Panini World Cup 2026 Sticker Album: Types of Stickers
Of the 980 stickers in total, each of the 48 national team sections contains 18 player stickers, along with a team badge and a team photo. In addition, there is a dedicated section for official mascots—both past and present—as well as a collection of tournament emblems from previous World Cups.
On top of that, there are 12 Coca-Cola promotional stickers, which can be found inside the labels of select Coca-Cola products (including Coca-Cola Original Taste 500ml and 1.75L, Diet Coke 500ml and 2L, and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 500ml and 2L bottles). These are generally considered part of the “base” collection.
However, player stickers themselves come in multiple variations and rarity tiers.
Alongside the 68 special edition stickers printed on premium material, each player sticker is also produced in different design variants. The standard “base” version features a plain blue-ish background with the World Cup logo.
Beyond that, collectors can find alternate—or “parallel”–versions with coloured borders, which increase in rarity: white, orange, blue, red, purple, green, and finally black being the rarest of the set.
All but the black-border versions also appear in a “crumpled” style edition, which features a distinctive textured background design and is even rarer than the standard bordered variants—though these are only available through Panini America’s iCollect online exclusive drops.
In addition, there are Extra Sticker editions, which fall outside the main album layout. These include limited bronze, silver, and gold parallels, alongside base purple variations, making them some of the most sought-after cards in the collection.
All Sticker Types
Base Sticker (No Border/White Border)
Light Green (United Edition, Switzerland only)
Orange (Amazon Exclusive)
Gold Crumple (Panini iCollect Exclusive)
Parallels (Blue, Red, Purple, Green, Black)
Crumpled Parallels (Blue, Red, Purple, Green, Black—Panini iCollect Exclusives)
Extra Stickers (Purple, Bronze, Silver, Gold)
Coca-Cola Stickers
There are 12 Coca-Cola promotional stickers to collect: Lamine Yamal (Spain), Joshua Kimmich (Germany), Harry Kane (England), Santiago Giménez (Mexico), Antonee Robinson (USA), Jefferson Lerma (Colombia), Edson Álvarez (Mexico), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Alphonso Davies (Canada), Weston McKennie (USMNT), Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) and Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil).
Rarest Sticker Types
Here’s a breakdown of the odds of pulling any of the aforementioned bordered or crumpled stickers—better known among collectors as “parallels.”
Sticker Type/Design
Rarity
Base Sticker (No Border/White Border)
In all packs
Orange
Amazon exclusive
Light Green
United Edition, Switzerland only
Gold Crumple
6 per pack (Panini iCollect exclusive)
Blue Parallel
1:2 packs
Blue Crumple Parallel
1:2 packs (Panini iCollect exclusive)
Red Parallel
1:25 packs
Red Crumple Parallel
1:26 packs (Panini iCollect exclusive)
Purple Parallel
1:200 packs
Purple Crumple Parallel
1:204 packs (Panini iCollect exclusive)
Green Parallel
1:1,400 packs
Green Crumple Parallel
1:1,529 packs (Panini iCollect exclusive)
Black Parallel
One-of-one
Extra Stickers
1:100 packs
Coca-Cola Stickers
Vary by region
Rarest Players
The chances of pulling any of the standard 980 stickers are believed to be equal in the 2026 Panini World Cup collection, aside from the 68 special edition stickers, which are naturally rarer than the regular versions.
What primarily determines a sticker’s rarity are the aforementioned bordered variants—known as “parallels”—with certain colors significantly harder to find than others.
However, rarity and value are not always the same thing.
Some players are simply far more desirable to collectors, meaning their stickers can become much more valuable regardless of whether they are technically rarer than others. For example, a Lionel Messi black one-of-one sticker sold for a record $139,200 following Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph. While it was no rarer than any other black one-of-one sticker in the set, Messi’s popularity and status drove the value to unprecedented levels.
As for which stickers are currently considered the rarest or most sought-after in the 2026 collection, that can change constantly depending on how many packs are opened, which cards are pulled, and collector demand worldwide. Through sheer luck and distribution, some stickers can quickly become far harder to find than others.
Website Fan Link helps track which stickers are currently the most wanted among collectors across the globe.
Here are the current top three rarest—or at the very least, most in-demand—stickers according to the site.
Current Rarest Stickers
Rank
Player
Nation
1.
Oh Hyeon-gyu
South Korea
2.
Shuto Machino
Japan
3.
Abdallah Nasib
Jordan
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Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.