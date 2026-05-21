Panini World Cup 2026 Sticker Album: Rarest Sticker Types, Players

Completing Panini’s 2026 World Cup sticker album will be no easy feat.

Just like the tournament itself, this year’s edition of the hugely popular collector’s item will require you to collect a massive 980 stickers—covering every player at the tournament, as well as team photos, national crests, mascots and more.

Not all stickers are created equal, though.

On top of 68 special edition stickers to collect, along with 12 Coca-Cola promotional bottle inserts, the base player stickers also come in different rarity levels. That means some stickers are significantly harder to pull than others, with certain players appearing far less frequently depending on print runs and distribution luck.

Here, we break down the different types of stickers in the 2026 Panini World Cup album, highlight the rarest categories, and explain how collectors can increase their chances of securing those elusive, one-of-a-kind pulls that make a completed album truly special.

Panini World Cup 2026 Sticker Album: Types of Stickers

There are 980 stickers to collect this year. | BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

Of the 980 stickers in total, each of the 48 national team sections contains 18 player stickers, along with a team badge and a team photo. In addition, there is a dedicated section for official mascots—both past and present—as well as a collection of tournament emblems from previous World Cups.

On top of that, there are 12 Coca-Cola promotional stickers, which can be found inside the labels of select Coca-Cola products (including Coca-Cola Original Taste 500ml and 1.75L, Diet Coke 500ml and 2L, and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 500ml and 2L bottles). These are generally considered part of the “base” collection.

However, player stickers themselves come in multiple variations and rarity tiers.

Alongside the 68 special edition stickers printed on premium material, each player sticker is also produced in different design variants. The standard “base” version features a plain blue-ish background with the World Cup logo.

Beyond that, collectors can find alternate—or “parallel”–versions with coloured borders, which increase in rarity: white, orange, blue, red, purple, green, and finally black being the rarest of the set.

All but the black-border versions also appear in a “crumpled” style edition, which features a distinctive textured background design and is even rarer than the standard bordered variants—though these are only available through Panini America’s iCollect online exclusive drops.

In addition, there are Extra Sticker editions, which fall outside the main album layout. These include limited bronze, silver, and gold parallels, alongside base purple variations, making them some of the most sought-after cards in the collection.

All Sticker Types

Base Sticker (No Border/White Border)

Lamine Yamal will be in high demand. | Panini

Light Green (United Edition, Switzerland only)

The light green stickers are available in Switzerland only. | Panini

Orange (Amazon Exclusive)

Gold Crumple (Panini iCollect Exclusive)

Everyone wants to pack a Messi. | Panini

Parallels (Blue, Red, Purple, Green, Black)

Green parallels are rare. | Panini

Crumpled Parallels (Blue, Red, Purple, Green, Black—Panini iCollect Exclusives)

Extra Stickers (Purple, Bronze, Silver, Gold)

There’s an array of players on the cards. | MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Coca-Cola Stickers

There are 12 of these to collect. | Coca-Cola

There are 12 Coca-Cola promotional stickers to collect: Lamine Yamal (Spain), Joshua Kimmich (Germany), Harry Kane (England), Santiago Giménez (Mexico), Antonee Robinson (USA), Jefferson Lerma (Colombia), Edson Álvarez (Mexico), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Alphonso Davies (Canada), Weston McKennie (USMNT), Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) and Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil).

Rarest Sticker Types

Here’s a breakdown of the odds of pulling any of the aforementioned bordered or crumpled stickers—better known among collectors as “parallels.”

Sticker Type/Design Rarity Base Sticker (No Border/White Border) In all packs Orange Amazon exclusive Light Green United Edition, Switzerland only Gold Crumple 6 per pack (Panini iCollect exclusive) Blue Parallel 1:2 packs Blue Crumple Parallel 1:2 packs (Panini iCollect exclusive) Red Parallel 1:25 packs Red Crumple Parallel 1:26 packs (Panini iCollect exclusive) Purple Parallel 1:200 packs Purple Crumple Parallel 1:204 packs (Panini iCollect exclusive) Green Parallel 1:1,400 packs Green Crumple Parallel 1:1,529 packs (Panini iCollect exclusive) Black Parallel One-of-one Extra Stickers 1:100 packs Coca-Cola Stickers Vary by region

Rarest Players

Got, got, need. | MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

The chances of pulling any of the standard 980 stickers are believed to be equal in the 2026 Panini World Cup collection, aside from the 68 special edition stickers, which are naturally rarer than the regular versions.

What primarily determines a sticker’s rarity are the aforementioned bordered variants—known as “parallels”—with certain colors significantly harder to find than others.

However, rarity and value are not always the same thing.

Some players are simply far more desirable to collectors, meaning their stickers can become much more valuable regardless of whether they are technically rarer than others. For example, a Lionel Messi black one-of-one sticker sold for a record $139,200 following Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph. While it was no rarer than any other black one-of-one sticker in the set, Messi’s popularity and status drove the value to unprecedented levels.

As for which stickers are currently considered the rarest or most sought-after in the 2026 collection, that can change constantly depending on how many packs are opened, which cards are pulled, and collector demand worldwide. Through sheer luck and distribution, some stickers can quickly become far harder to find than others.

Website Fan Link helps track which stickers are currently the most wanted among collectors across the globe.

Here are the current top three rarest—or at the very least, most in-demand—stickers according to the site.

Current Rarest Stickers

Rank Player Nation 1. Oh Hyeon-gyu South Korea 2. Shuto Machino Japan 3. Abdallah Nasib Jordan

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