The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG is home to some of the most visually impressive cards that have ever been released, most of which are classified as Special Illustration Rares (SIR). These are among the top chases in every set and often command a high price.

Only a handful of SIRs, however, are at the level of the Mew ex card from 2024's Paldean Fates set. Also referred to as the "Bubble Mew", its cute artwork, depiction of the Mythical Pokémon in its shiny variant, and overall eye appeal have constantly kept it among the very best cards you can pull from that era.

With a recent Goldin auction having just concluded, the iconic card made even more history.

All-Time Mew Sale Record Shattered

BGS Black Label 10 Bubble Mew | Goldin

This exact Bubble Mew SIR card, which received an incredibly rare Black Label 10 grade from BGS, just sold through Goldin for a whopping $236,543. It's an incredibly rare piece, as only two of these cards graded in a black label 10 exist in the whole world.

Not only is this exact Bubble Mew now one of the biggest sales of the year, but it also surpassed the previous record for any Mew card that has ever been sold by over $80,000.

The Previous Record Holder: 2001 Shining Mew Corocoro Comics Promo

2001 Shining Mew Japanese Corocoro Promo Holo Error | CardLadder

The title for the most valuable Mew card in the world was held by this card, a PSA 10 Holo Error version of the 2001 Shining Mew Corocoro Comics Promo. It's a POP 1 card that sold almost exactly a month ago on April 17 for $156,000, which beat the then-record by only $6,000.

What Does The Bubble Mew Sale Mean For The Hobby?

The third-most expensive Mew card of all time is this PSA 10 Holo card from Expedition | CardLadder

The fact that yet another record-breaking Mew card has just sold means that the Pokémon side of the collecting world is truly alive and well, but it should also raise some concerns.

The Bubble Mew card is by no means vintage and was only released two years ago. While it may definitely be a visually stunning card and a well-known top chase for many collectors, it's still part of the ultra-modern category.

Compared to the previous Mew record holders, which were released in 2001 and 2002, the Bubble Mew card is significantly easier to find in the wild and incomparable in terms of scarcity by any means.

It's true that obtaining a BGS Black Label 10 grade would massively improve the price of any card, but it's also alarming that a very accessible card (that isn't even a POP 1) would easily beat out vintage collectibles that are essentially 1/1s in the Hobby.