Pokemon Cards Account for Top 5 Most Scanned with PSA App

Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) just released the top five most scanned cards with their app, and all of them are Pokémon. In the card-collecting hobby, holding the top five spots on this list is a sign that the trend isn't slowing down.

Collectors have turned the PSA app into Pokémon Snap. 📸



Pokémon currently accounts for 99 of the top 100 cards being scanned to research sales, trends, population data and more. 🔥



🔗 https://t.co/TzYkrVyMFz pic.twitter.com/DlfrWGYWel — PSAcard (@PSAcard) May 13, 2026

The PSA App and How It Can Be Used

Collectors who download the app and create an account will find a multi-faceted interactive way to monitor their cards, check pop reports, start submission orders, and even receive offers.

Your cards don't need to be in a PSA holder to use the app. The app's capabilities let you scan a card and accurately identify it. The ability to identify cards with the app helps collectors when listing them for sale, looking to buy, or starting a submission order.

The PSA app helps with many aspects of the card collecting hobby, including identifying population counts of the card you scan | PSA

Cards already in a PSA holder can be scanned to look up population counts, value, and even vault the card, and may receive third-party offers. Once the card is scanned, a plethora of information will pop up, including the aforementioned population count. After the card has been identified, depending on the card, you may receive an offer to sell it. If you choose to sell, the app walks you through the process.

TCG and Pokemon Cards Continue to Rise in Value

Over the last six months, the Pokemon card index on Card Ladder has seen a growth of more than 85% | Card Ladder

It's not entirely surprising that the top five most-scanned cards in the PSA app are from Pokémon sets. Looking at the Card Ladder Pokémon index, you can see it's grown by more than 85 percent. We've also seen multiple records broken over the last few months.

The overall TCG index, not just Pokemon, has also seen a growth of more than 65% | Card Ladde

The growth of TCG isn't isolated to just Pokémon either. The other TCG index has grown more than 65 percent over the last six months. Dragonball Z is up 181.27% over the last six months, tops among all the indexes on Card Ladder. One Piece is up 76.84% and Yu-Gi-Oh! is up 62.40% over the last six months, showing just how strong the TCG market has been across a number of different properties.

Expanding out to a year-over-year comparison and the upward trend is even more drastic on the TCG side. The growth is undeniable.

Why Are Pokemon Cards The Most Scanned On the PSA App

TCG cards differ from sports cards in many ways, and one way in particular is the ease of card identification. TCG and Pokémon cards are very abstract in design.

Many colors and different sets of the same characters can be confusing to a collector. So the app helps tremendously with figuring out exactly what the specific card is. Which may be one reason the top five most scanned cards are gaming cards.