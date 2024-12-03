2023 Panini Prizm is Undervalued

𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙂𝙍𝘼𝘿𝙀𝘿 💎



The ultra-rare talent featured on the ultra-rare Prizmania insert. Wemby like we have never seen before, featured on this hobby-exclusive insert in the recent 2023-24 Panini Prizm Basketball release.



Only two copies have hit the PSA grading room so far. pic.twitter.com/QENFgdjqHK