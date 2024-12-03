2023 Panini Prizm is Undervalued
The 2023 Panini Prizm release is shaping up to be one of the most significant in the product's history, primarily because it features Victor Wembanyama’s flagship rookie card; a card that continues to break records. However, while its importance is undeniable, many collectors may be overlooking another standout set introduced in the same release.
That set is Prizmania. Earlier this year, Panini added the rarest SSP (Super Short Print) insert in Prizm Basketball history to the 2023 Prizm checklist. As of this writing, no Prizmania card has been graded by PSA more than 13 times, and they rarely appear at auction in high grades.
When comparing the sale prices of Prizmania to other short-printed sets, the difference is more than apparent. Whether it’s first-year Kabooms, Downtowns, or Color Blasts, Prizmania is undervalued by every metric. For instance, a PSA 10 Stephen Curry Prizmania recently sold at auction for under $2,000; a price you’d be hard-pressed to find for any of the aforementioned cards, despite them having a significantly higher print run.
Now it's important to mention that while Panini does have a history of watering down rare cards with annual releases of fresh batches, that doesn’t appear to be the case here. With Panini losing the license to produce basketball cards, it’s entirely possible that only one or two Prizmania Basketball sets will ever exist.
As we transition away from the Panini era, most would agree that Prizm will remain a cornerstone of the hobby in the long run. In fact, it’s safe to say that if Prizm doesn’t matter, nothing will. With that in mind, what better way to cap off the Prizm era than with a rare insert that pays homage to the craze for Prizm - right in its name?
To keep a long story short, this card is way too cheap for an insert this rare out of a product as significant as Prizm. I'm happy to go along for the ride.