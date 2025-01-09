Collectibles On SI

2024 Topps Bowman’s Best Baseball Upcoming Release – Everything You Need to Know

2024 Bowman's Best Baseball
2024 Bowman's Best Baseball / Picture Credited to Topps.com

Topps is releasing one of their most anticipated products next week, with Bowman’s Best Baseball. On January 15th, the product will be out in the wild for collectors and investors alike to find, rip, and relish.

The 100-card base set is full of color and creativity, showing off only the BEST stars, rookies, and prospects  in today’s game. Once again, you will be chasing 2024 rookies, with names like Paul Skenes, Jackson Merrill, Elly De La Cruz, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and plenty of others. With only 100 cards to the base set, each pack will be loaded.

There are many different parallels to pull as well, including different colored lava, refractors, and of course superfractors. The base parallels can range from 1 per pack to 1:7005 packs.

Some of the new inserts include Fabled Phenoms, Strokes of Gold, MLB All-Stare futures game, the 1955 Bowman Anime, as well as other.

Fabled Phenoms
Fabled Phenoms / picture credited to Topps.com

And lets not forget the autographs. This set is loaded with opportunities. There are RC autos, dual autos of your favorite players, and even Family Tree Autographs. The Family Tree is exactly that, family. You can pull a dual auto of Ronald Acuna Jr with Luisangel Acuna or Roger Clemens with Kody Clemens, just to name a couple.

Paul Skenes Best Auto
Paul Skenes Best Auto / picture credited to Topps.com

Here are some key things to know:

Release Date: January 15th 2025

Cards per pack: 5

Packs per box: 12

Autographs per box: 4

Boxes per case: 8

Checklist: Click here

View Odds: Click here

Blowout Cards has a great sell sheet, with a detailed explanation of the cards, subsets, and vibrant pictures. To view, click here.

