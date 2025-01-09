2024 Topps Bowman’s Best Baseball Upcoming Release – Everything You Need to Know
Topps is releasing one of their most anticipated products next week, with Bowman’s Best Baseball. On January 15th, the product will be out in the wild for collectors and investors alike to find, rip, and relish.
The 100-card base set is full of color and creativity, showing off only the BEST stars, rookies, and prospects in today’s game. Once again, you will be chasing 2024 rookies, with names like Paul Skenes, Jackson Merrill, Elly De La Cruz, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and plenty of others. With only 100 cards to the base set, each pack will be loaded.
There are many different parallels to pull as well, including different colored lava, refractors, and of course superfractors. The base parallels can range from 1 per pack to 1:7005 packs.
Some of the new inserts include Fabled Phenoms, Strokes of Gold, MLB All-Stare futures game, the 1955 Bowman Anime, as well as other.
And lets not forget the autographs. This set is loaded with opportunities. There are RC autos, dual autos of your favorite players, and even Family Tree Autographs. The Family Tree is exactly that, family. You can pull a dual auto of Ronald Acuna Jr with Luisangel Acuna or Roger Clemens with Kody Clemens, just to name a couple.
Here are some key things to know:
Release Date: January 15th 2025
Cards per pack: 5
Packs per box: 12
Autographs per box: 4
Boxes per case: 8
Checklist: Click here
View Odds: Click here
Blowout Cards has a great sell sheet, with a detailed explanation of the cards, subsets, and vibrant pictures. To view, click here.