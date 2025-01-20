A Look At Marcus Freeman With Notre Dame One Win From A Championship
Marcus Freeman had a stellar career at Ohio State, earning All-Big Ten selections as a linebacker and helping lead the Buckeyes to the 2006 and 2007 BCS Championship Games. Freeman's play got him drafted in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.
Baseball Hall of Fame 2025 - Whose Rookie Card Gets a Call to the Hall?
However, Freeman never played in a regular-season game and was forced to retire because of an enlarged heart condition. With his pro career over, Freeman entered the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He then had stops at Akron, Purdue, Cincinnati, and then Notre Dame, where he became head coach after serving as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Freeman has a chance at making history by becoming the first head coach of African-American descent to win a national championship at the FBS level and leading Notre Dame to its first national title since 1988 - the school's longest drought without a title since claiming its first in 1924.
Perspective: Sports Cards and Collectibles Lost in the Los Angeles Fire
Despite never playing in an NFL regular-season game, Freeman had rookie cards produced as a draftee. He also had several cards produced in his Buckeyes uniform. We'll look at some of his cards and what they're worth.
1. 2009 Upper Deck #223 Star Rookie
Freeman's rookie Upper Deck card sells for $2 - $3. The image shows his name written on athletic tape affixed to the front of his helmet. It's a nice horizontal image of the then-rookie linebacker.
2. 2009 Topps Gold /2009
The image on the Topps card is the same as on the Upper Deck card. Freeman's arms are cropped in the Topps image, giving a closer look at his face and frame. The picture above is a Gold version of the base card, numbered to 2009. It sells for about $10. There are various versions of this card that sell for varying prices. A refractor recently sold for $5, and a red version numbered to 25 sold for $60.
3. 2009 Donruss Threads /999
The base of the card is numbered to 999. It sells for about $4 - $6. There is a short-printed version out there numbered to 100 that recently sold for $10 on eBay.
4. 2009 Bowman Sterling /799
The base version of Bowman Sterling is numbered to 799. It shows Freeman in a portrait, 15 years before leading Notre Dame to the national championship game. The most recent sale was for $22, and the one prior was for $11. This card has different versions that sell for varying prices depending on its rarity.
5. 2009 Upper Deck Draft Autograph #63
There are several Freeman autographs in an Ohio State uniform in the market. This card consistently sells in the $45 - $50 range. It could increase if he leads the Irish to their first national title in over 35 years.
6. 2009 Sage Hit Autograph
SAGE has several products with autographs from college athletes. They deliver a reliable product, and this card is no different. Freeman's SAGE cards were going for about $25 in early December. They have gone up ever since the Irish made the championship game.
His cards are rising in price now that he has the Fighting Irish on the cusp of a coveted national title. There are several more cards of him from his days at Ohio State, and one would expect that the market for his cards would cool if the Irish fall to the Buckeyes. However, Freeman appears to have a bright future at Notre Dame. He has injected new energy into the football program following a few disappointing seasons under the leadership of Brian Kelly.