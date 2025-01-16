Collectibles On SI

Perspective: Sports Cards and Collectibles Lost in the Los Angeles Fire

The Pacific Palisades was one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the world before burning to the ground. Countless collectibles and antiques were turned to ash. No, those things are not the most important, or the second or third-most. But the loss adds an acute sting for collectors and curators who lost everything.

Horacio Ruiz

Homes are seen on Jan. 10, 2025, burned to the ground in a Pacific Palisades neighborhood from the Palisades Fire that started on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles.
Homes are seen on Jan. 10, 2025, burned to the ground in a Pacific Palisades neighborhood from the Palisades Fire that started on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One collector lost about 30 works by Andy Warhol. The Bunny Museum, a 7,000-square-foot space considered Los Angeles' most quirky museum, burned to the ground with over 46,000 bunny-related items. Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick discussed losing his home and his sons' sports card and jersey collection. There are so many more.

Collectors from all walks of life have checked in on their fellow collectors impacted by the fires, offering their sympathies and more. Collectors care about the items, but they also care about the people who collect them. It's a close-knit community.

Wembanyama And Paul Give Game-Worn Jerseys To J.J. Redick's Kids

Those affected by the Los Angeles fires have had a resounding response: it hurts, but the collectibles don't really matter. They're thankful to be alive and with their families. Their hope revolves around returning to normalcy for their children, families, friends, and the greater community.

The fire took thousands of collectibles, antiques, and family heirlooms. But the loss pales compared to the lives lost, the truly irreplaceable items lost, and the loss of home.

Losing a collection, pored over and invested in with time and money, must hurt. But losing it while seeing your and your neighbors' lives turned upside down must be something else. I leave you with the thoughts of entrepreneur, executive, and popular collector Jeremy Padawer.

I don't know Jeremy, but I have listened to him on podcast appearances. He owned and collected some rare cards, toys, and unique 1/1 pieces. When I read what he wrote, I get a sense of relief: the collectibles are trivial, but the connections with other people are not. Please take a few minutes of your day to read his thoughts on the most devastating moment of his life.

