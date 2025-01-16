Perspective: Sports Cards and Collectibles Lost in the Los Angeles Fire
One collector lost about 30 works by Andy Warhol. The Bunny Museum, a 7,000-square-foot space considered Los Angeles' most quirky museum, burned to the ground with over 46,000 bunny-related items. Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick discussed losing his home and his sons' sports card and jersey collection. There are so many more.
Collectors from all walks of life have checked in on their fellow collectors impacted by the fires, offering their sympathies and more. Collectors care about the items, but they also care about the people who collect them. It's a close-knit community.
Wembanyama And Paul Give Game-Worn Jerseys To J.J. Redick's Kids
Those affected by the Los Angeles fires have had a resounding response: it hurts, but the collectibles don't really matter. They're thankful to be alive and with their families. Their hope revolves around returning to normalcy for their children, families, friends, and the greater community.
The fire took thousands of collectibles, antiques, and family heirlooms. But the loss pales compared to the lives lost, the truly irreplaceable items lost, and the loss of home.
Losing a collection, pored over and invested in with time and money, must hurt. But losing it while seeing your and your neighbors' lives turned upside down must be something else. I leave you with the thoughts of entrepreneur, executive, and popular collector Jeremy Padawer.
I don't know Jeremy, but I have listened to him on podcast appearances. He owned and collected some rare cards, toys, and unique 1/1 pieces. When I read what he wrote, I get a sense of relief: the collectibles are trivial, but the connections with other people are not. Please take a few minutes of your day to read his thoughts on the most devastating moment of his life.