A Look Back At Iconic 1990s Santa Claus Trading Cards
'Tis the season ... to collect trading cards of Santa Claus?
While cards are known to feature sports figures, there have been many made of Kris Kringle over the years.
In fact, Pro Set famously made cards featuring Santa in the late 1980s and '90s that collectors still want today. Topps has also made cards of Jolly Old St. Nick (a 16-card set from 2007 featuring a variety of iconic designs is a favorite) in recent years. Many of them are available on the secondary market.
In fact, there continues to be no shortage of holiday-themed sets, including Leaf Metal Holiday that's out now.
But the 1990s were indeed a special time for the hobby and the birth of Santa cards. Not sure what you want for Christmas this year? Here's a look at famous Santa cards from the '90s:
Pro Set was a card company remembered for massive print runs, errors and impossible-to-find holograms. Between 1989 and 1993, Pro Set made festive cards of Santa Claus that remain popular to this day.
The first Pro Set Santa Claus image was a promo card. It was sent to dealers, along with a holiday card, as a thank you. The card quickly became popular.
A year later, Pro Set Football included Santa cards in packs. Included as a short print in 1990 Pro Set Series 2 packs, this card features Santa hanging cards on a tree and spoofs 'Twas the Night Before Christmas on the back. On the wall, is a drawing of Pro Set founder Ludwell Denny featured as "Elf of the Month."
During the 1991-92 NHL season, Pro Set issued a set of Parkhurst hockey cards, releasing Series One in late 1991. In the set was a card of Santa, sitting at his desk using a magnifying glass to examine Pro Set cards. Elves can bee seen at his feet.
The message on the back of the card, some have pointed out, is quite depressing. It reads, in part, "The holiday season is a favorite time of the year for most people. It’s a time when families reunite, gifts are exchanged, and children are on their best behavior in anticipation of a visit from Santa Claus. But for the less fortunate, the holidays are simply a time when the weather turns cold. For some, there are no loved ones to visit, no presents to exchange. And, sadly, for some children St. Nicholas never arrives."
Once again, Denny makes an appearance on the card.
In 1995, Classic Pro Line issued a mini-set of the fat man. One of them that stands out features a drawing of St. Nick alongside Drew Bledsoe and Emmitt Smith stuffing football cards into a stack.
These cards all feature some great artwork and a heavy dose of holiday nostalgia while also serving as a '90s homage to Santa Claus. What else could a collector ask for in a trading card.