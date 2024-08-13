Why Are There No NBA Games on Christmas Eve?
The 2024–25 NBA season schedule is starting to roll out, with some of the blockbuster games on key dates being announced.
Playing on Christmas Day is one of the NBA's biggest traditions. While the NFL may rule Thanksgiving, the NBA is often considered to be the champion of Christmas sports broadcasts. In 2024, the Christmas Day matchups will consist of the following: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns.
However, NBA fans may notice there are no games played on Christmas Eve despite five big matchups taking place a day later. If you didn't already know this, here's why the league chooses not to compete on Christmas Eve.
The NBA grants NBA players Christmas Eve off likely to spend time with family and friends, as the league has never given an exact answer to this particular scheduling question. It is one of four days each year that the NBA does not compete on, with the others being Thanksgiving, Election Day and the day of the NCAA men's basketball national title game.
As for Christmas Day, the league has played on Dec. 25 since 1947. The New York Knicks are known for playing each year on the holiday and have played each Christmas dating back to that opening year in '47.
The times and complete schedule for this year's Christmas Day games have not been released.