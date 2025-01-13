Allen Iverson’s return to Philly Card Show was Unforgettable
In mid-December, fans of one of Philadelphia’s most iconic athletes, Allen Iverson, had the chance to experience a series of unforgettable events—moments that only come around a few times each year. Known for having one of the most passionate and loyal fan bases in the country, many would argue that Philadelphia sports enthusiasts are second to none. From the deafening roars of Phillies playoff games that echo across state lines to Eagles fans famously pelting snowballs at Santa Claus, the city’s love for its teams runs deep.
Adding to this rich sports culture, artist Jordan Spector—renowned for capturing the energy and passion of sports through his work—released his latest trading card, Immortals VI: “The Answer,” just in time for the holidays. This tribute to Allen Iverson joins Spector’s series celebrating beloved Philadelphia athletes, including Brandon Graham, Brian Dawkins, and Brad Lidge. A Philadelphia native himself, Spector understands the immense impact Allen Iverson has had on the city, so he ensured the launch of this card would be something truly special.
On a chilly Thursday night in December, just outside Philadelphia, an exclusive launch party unfolded at a collector’s mansion, offering family, friends, and fans of Allen Iverson a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Guests mingled over delicious food and drinks, enjoyed music from a personal DJ, and even had the chance to get their beards lined up by a local barber. The evening’s centerpiece, however, was all about Iverson himself. Attendees were treated to early copies of the new Immortals VI: “The Answer” card—days before its public release—and participated in an intimate and passionate Q&A session with the basketball legend. It was an unforgettable night that those lucky enough to attend will cherish forever.
But Iverson wasn’t done connecting with his fans. Just two days later, he made a public appearance at The Philly Show, held at the Greater Philadelphia Convention Center. As one of the longest-running sports card and collectibles shows in the country, The Philly Show draws collectors from around the world each March, September, and December. Dedicated to creating the ultimate experience for collectors, the event regularly features beloved current and former Philadelphia athletes for autograph signings and meet-and-greets. Iverson’s presence added an extra layer of excitement to the show, making it a must-attend event for fans and collectors alike.
From the moment Allen Iverson walked through the doors to the time he left nearly 10 hours later, he radiated pure joy. Athletes at these events have numerous obligations, including signing hundreds of items for customers or companies in a private back room. Despite the busy schedule, Iverson would occasionally pause to greet fellow Philadelphia legends attending the show, including Julius Erving, LeSean McCoy, Brandon Graham, and many others. While he cherished the chance to reminisce with his peers, his excitement to interact with his fans was undeniable. He understood how long they had been waiting and was determined to show them just how much he truly cares.
At The Philly Show, fans had the opportunity to purchase professional photo sessions with athletes, in addition to getting autographed memorabilia. The process was quick, and efficient photos were printed and handed to fans within minutes, allowing them to have the photo signed during the public autograph session that followed. This thoughtful setup ensured fans could maximize their experience and create keepsakes they’d treasure forever.
As part of the media team covering the event, I had the privilege of being in the photo booth with Iverson. What I witnessed was nothing short of extraordinary. Iverson’s interactions with his fans were some of the most heartwarming I’ve ever seen from an athlete. He greeted each person with genuine warmth and made every moment special, leaving fans with memories they’ll never forget.
Before Allen Iverson even began his photo sessions, he couldn’t resist stepping out to greet his fans. Ignoring the usual protocols, he walked straight past the workers in the booth and out the exit, where he was met with a thunderous ovation. After exchanging a few words, shaking hands, and sharing brief but meaningful moments with the people waiting in line, he returned to the booth to begin taking photos.
Iverson’s line was arguably the longest of the day—though some claimed Eagles rookie sensation Cooper DeJean’s line earlier in the event may have been slightly longer. Inside the booth, workers were focused on maintaining an efficient process, organizing fans for the best shots, and keeping the line moving, as most athletes are only available for a limited time. Iverson, however, had a different approach. He made a point to connect with each person who walked through the door, taking his time to make every interaction special.
Adding to the atmosphere, Iverson had a friend play classic Michael Jackson tracks in the booth while photos were being taken. Fans of all ages came through, many proudly wearing Iverson-themed gear, from custom-made shirts to jerseys dating back to his Georgetown days.
One particularly memorable moment came when a young child in a group wore a Michael Jordan jersey. Iverson paused everything to tell the group that Jordan was his idol growing up—the very player he had looked up to, just as many now look up to Philadelphia’s new stars like Tyrese Maxey. It was a heartfelt reminder of the timeless inspiration that great athletes provide to fans, no matter the era.
Every time a young child entered the photo booth, Allen Iverson made sure they felt truly welcomed. He often took a moment to offer them advice, sharing everything from the importance of listening to their parents and never giving up on their dreams to how hard work pays off and the value of believing in themselves. These one-on-one interactions, however brief, left a lasting impact on the young fans, giving them words of wisdom from one of the all-time greats. For these children and their families, the experience wasn’t just memorable—it was unforgettable. Iverson went above and beyond to make sure every fan felt valued, showcasing how much he genuinely cares.
But his generosity didn’t stop with those who paid for the photo opportunity. Even after the show officially ended at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Iverson continued signing autographs for fans well past 6:30 p.m. Despite the long line, he ensured that every fan walked away with not just a signed item but a meaningful interaction. At one point, I even saw him exchange a basketball pass with a fan who had brought a ball for him to sign. Imagine catching a pass from Allen Iverson and then having that very ball autographed—a story any fan would cherish for a lifetime.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: the Philadelphia fan base is unmatched in their passion for sports. So, when their Hall of Fame, one-of-a-kind legend returns to town for an event like this, fans and collectors show up in full force. And as always, A.I. delivers, making it a celebration of the connection between an extraordinary player and the city that adores him.