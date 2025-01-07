Card Show Roundup: Inside Pitch in Raleigh, NC
Each year, I encourage as many collectors as possible to attend a sports card and memorabilia show during the first weekend of January. Over time, I’ve noticed a consistent pattern: collectors are eager to get back into the action after the holidays. Whether it’s the scarcity of shows in December or the excitement of spending newfound funds, the energy and turnout never disappoint.
To kick off 2025, I traveled south to Raleigh, North Carolina, for a 375+ table event hosted by Inside Pitch Promotions. The show brought together 165 vendors from eight different states, offering a diverse range of collectibles and memorabilia. From sports cards to toys and other unique items, there was something for every type of enthusiast to enjoy.
I could tell right away that this show was going to be something special, even before the first guest walked through the doors. Katie Spece, the show’s promoter, was on the floor days in advance, meticulously ensuring that everything was running smoothly. If you didn’t know her, you’d never guess she was the mastermind behind the entire operation. Why? Because strapped to her front was her 3-month-old baby. Yes, you read that right—a new mother managing the holidays and organizing a massive show simultaneously. Kudos to Mrs. Spece for pulling it all off with such grace!
“I love being the show promoter for Inside Pitch, because it’s more than just a show – it’s about building a community. My husband has been coming to these shows since he was 8. Many vendors are our friends and some have become family. Seeing them succeed brings me joy, knowing I’ve helped create a space where their passions can shine.” - Katie Spece, Inside Pitch Promotions
The two-day show was held at the Expo Center on the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, a venue that hosts numerous events throughout the year. Having attended several shows there over the years, this one stood out for several reasons: its thoughtful layout, effective marketing, and, most notably, the unmatched hospitality provided by the promoter. The enthusiasm was palpable from the start. Within the first 90 minutes, over 1,000 collectors streamed through the doors, eager to buy, sell, and trade. By the end of Day 1, more than 2,500 attendees had visited the Expo Center and the end of Day 2, that number grew to over 4,000 attendees. From what I observed, they left the event in high spirits, energized by their experiences.
One notable observation was the abundance of young collectors roaming the show floor. Having attended shows across the country in recent years, I’ve noticed a decline in younger generations participating, so this was a refreshing and encouraging sight. It brought back fond memories of attending shows with my brother and father during my childhood. Watching family’s bond over the shared love of collecting right before your eyes is always a heartwarming experience.
“It’s great seeing the number of kids that were on the floor interested in cards and getting involved with collecting. One of the highlights of the show was when I gave several kids some free cards and watching their eyes light up in excitement.” – Austin Kasarea, Midlo Sports Cards
As a promoter, finding unique features to keep collectors engaged throughout the day is essential. Some shows might offer free swag or fun games, but this event had a few standout elements that added to the experience. Just outside the main entrance was a food truck, providing attendees with a convenient way to refuel while also supporting a local business—a win-win in my book. I’ve seen this trend growing at shows lately, and it’s always a welcome addition. One particularly creative feature was the hourly raffle. Every hour, one lucky attendee was chosen to enter a custom cash grab booth, giving them a chance to grab free money to spend on the show floor. This clever idea not only kept customers engaged but also ensured some of that cash flowed back to the vendors. It was a great way to add excitement while fostering a supportive environment for everyone involved.
I have to say, collectors in North Carolina are fortunate to have a promoter as passionate and dedicated as Katie Spece. Too many promoters today focus solely on profit, often neglecting the needs of their vendors. As a result, more vendors are opting to seek out other shows or transition their businesses online. The key to long-term success is supporting those around you, and Katie exemplifies this perfectly.
Katie and her team will be hosting collectible shows across North Carolina throughout the year as part of their 2025 North Carolina Roadshow Tour. To stay updated, you can find them on all major social media platforms by searching their name or visit their website at www.insidepitchpromo.com.
This is the first of many collectibles shows I’ll be attending this year. I’m particularly passionate about my Card Show Roundup series because I believe many shows go unnoticed, and I hope to help shed light on them to encourage growth and improvement. The card show ecosystem is much like a river system: the smaller shows feed into the larger regional events, which in turn flow into the biggest show of all—the National Sports Collectors Convention. If you cut off those small streams, the rest of the system begins to deteriorate. Supporting these smaller shows is essential to keeping the entire community thriving.