Browns QB Deshaun Watson Ruptures Achilles Again – Prizm RC Watch

News came out today that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent surgery Thursday, to repair his right Achillies tendon. This is the same Achilles he injured on Oct 20th during his game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He ended up having season-ending surgery about 5 days later.
After playing in only 7 games this year, next years season is now in Jeopardy. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he is being told it will be roughly a 7-month turnaround. This would put the best-case scenario being a return midway through the season.
Hearing this news had me thinking about the early days of his career, and the hype that came along with it collecting his cards.
Deshaun Watson was the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, 2 picks after Patrick Mahomes. Watson was supposed to bring the Houston Texans to a new height. I will tell you; he did not disappoint. The first year he finished 3rd in the Offensive Rookie of the Year ballot, throwing 19 touchdowns in just 7 games. The next 3 years, he was a Pro-Bowler each year, while also bringing the team to the playoffs both in 2018, and 2019.
Seeing this young kid do what he was doing with his arm and legs, had collectors in a frenzy. The 2017 Prizm PSA 10 RC was what everyone was chasing. One of the beautiful aspects of this card, is that rookies didn’t have a base chrome look, they all had the “silver” finish. This also attracted more buyers.
However, Watson got into some legal trouble and was suspended by the NFL for the 2021 season. Due to the off the field issues, the Houston Texans released the quarterback.
With the Cleveland Browns being desperate for a quarterback, they eventually signed Watson to highest guaranteed contract ever (since passed by Dak Prescot) of $230 million. Collectors took noticed and began putting their faith and wallets into his future.
Per Cardladder.com, in early February 2021, Deshaun Watson’s 2017 Prizm Silver PSA 10 RC was reaching heights of over $1300. Even after a steady decline for the next year, before the start of the 2022 season, it was again going over $800. Then the dip happened.
In 2022, Watson only played in 6 games. 2023 saw the same results as he couldn’t stay on the field. This year, playing in only 7 games he never was able to shake the rust off, bringing his team to a 1-6 record.
The cards that were once over $1300 in 2021, now sell for an average of $20.
With the latest injury, what does this mean for Deshaun Watson’s career? And how much lower can this once unattainable card go?