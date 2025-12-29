Mega Basketball Card Mixer Sunday Night With Prizm, Optic and More

This holiday season, online breaks are taking center stage. Some collectors have extra time to acquire cards for their collections, or chase after players and teams in Group breaks formats. On December 28th, there will be an online basketball break occurring that may appeal to collectors who like a variety of product. It will feature 10 different boxes from the 2024-25 release year, for Basketball.

Ahead of the break, here is some information about the products, and what collectors should know.

Products featured in the online break

The following products will be included in the break, with one box being opened of each: Prizm Black, Prizm Deca, Optic Fast Break, Select H2, Optic International, Prizm International, Select International, Obsidian International, Donruss International, and a Tri-Star Autographed Jersey box. All of these will be hobby boxes.

Some notable chases from the products include rare inserts, including Color Blasts, Prizmania, and Groovy. In the case of Obsidian International, an exclusive International Black Color Blast. Given that they can only be found in these boxes, they do not pop up to often. So, for those who collect certain players or teams, this could be one of few chances to try and obtain the card.

The Tri-Star Autographed Jersey box adds some intrigue to the break. Based on the box art, autographed jerseys from current and former stars of the NBA can be found in the box. While some collectors like to stick primarily to cards, who wouldn't want an autographed jersey of an NBA player to add to their collection? The majority of hobbyists would, and it should be interesting to see what jersey comes out of the box.

eBay Live online break occurring at 11 PM EST on December 28th

The online break will be happening at 11 PM EST on eBay Live, and it is being run by Passtime Breaks. The break is running as a "pick your team" break, and spots are currently available to be bid on at the time of writing. In this type of break, any cards of a team will go to the indvidual who placed the highest bid across all of the boxes that are being opened.

The break can be found here.

