Croix Bethune named NWSL Midfielder of the Year: plenty of rookie card options
The Washington Spirit hit it out of the park when they selected Croix Bethune third overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft but even their front office couldn’t have expected such a strong first professional season out of their first rounder.
Bethune was named the first-ever NWSL Midfielder of the Year award days before her Washington Spirit teammates take on the Orlando Pride in the NWSL Championship game and only days after being named Rookie of the Year.
The rookie from Georgia through USC was selected third overall by the Spirit after acquiring the pick through a draft-night trade that sent center back Sam Staab to the Chicago Red Stars. Bethune exceeded all expectations and ended up tying Tobin Heath’s NWSL record with a league-leading ten assists while also notching five goals, enough for a spot on the NWSL’s Best XI First Team despite missing multiple months of the season. She also won a Gold Medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics with Emma Hayes’ United States Women’s National Team.
Bethune’s rookie season did end early after suffering a torn meniscus in early September, though the time she missed only made her performances look even better considering she played under 1,400 minutes in her 18 NWSL appearances.
All of the Croix Bethune card options are within 2024 Parkside sets. Her first rookie card is #60 in 2024 NWSL Parkside Collection Volume 1 and there is no shortage of Bethune cards in that set, including short prints and autographs. Parkside doubled down on their investment in Bethune with five Parkside Pronto NWSL cards including #79, which features the rookie alongside the San Diego Wave’s Jaedyn Shaw.
If national team cards are your thing, Parkside did include Bethune in 2024 USWNT One Nation. One Team., but there aren’t any autograph options for the rookie in that set.
Bethune has already showcased a skillset in professional soccer that makes her one of the brightest young stars on the planet and that’s even before her teammates take on the Orlando Pride in the NWSL Championship in Kansas City.
Now would be a great time to start adding Bethune cards to your collection, but you would be late to the party.