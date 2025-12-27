Five huge sports card anniversaries coming up in 2026

It took a while but the New Year is almost here. It's just about time to kiss 2025 goodbye and welcome in 2026. And with the new year, here are some iconic trading cards that will be celebrating special anniversaries. Sorry in advance if any of these make you feel old.

1986 Fleer Michael Jordan

1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card | https://www.psacard.com/cert/08151355/psa

The holy grail of modern hoops cards, the 1986 Fleer Jordan, turns 40 in 1986. In retrospect, this card was the ultimate Hobby sleeper. In 1986 collectors were absolutely obsessed with rookie cards, and it's not like Michael Jordan wasn't already a global icon. Sure, boxes weren't exactly easy to find thanks to rather modest distribution, but still...How is it that collectors weren't buying all the Fleer packs they could find?

1966 Donruss Jose Canseco

1986 Donruss Jose Canseco | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

One reason collectors weren't buying up all the Fleer basketball they could find in 1986 was that they spend whatever cash they had on Donruss baseball! Jose Canseco was huge that year, and Donruss was the only company of the Big Three to give the future 40-40 man his own rookie card. (Fleer paired him with teammate Eric Plunk, and Topps whiffed completely.)

1976 Topps Walter Payton

1976 Topps Walter Payton | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

While MJ and Canseco are celebrating their 40th anniversaries, 2026 will be the 50th anniversary of the Topps Sweetness (RIP) rookie card. While his name has fallen further and further down in the record books since his retirement, Walter Payton cards are below only those of Jim Brown as far as running backs go. Wondering why? Just pull up a highlights video and it will make sense.

1961 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain

1961 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

The Wilt Chamberlain rookie card officially becomes a senior citizen, turning 65 in 2026. While the old school ballers don't get nearly the same Hobby love as MJ, Kobe, and LeBron, the 1961 Fleer card of Wilt the Stilt is definitely on the Mount Rushmore of pre-MJ rookie cards.

1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle

1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

The 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle isn't his grail card. That would be 1952 Topps. Still, the Bowman issue is Mantle's rookie card, and that's a pretty big deal. Get those candles out as the Mick's first card turns 75 in 2026, and while you're at it get some candles out for the Willie Mays rookie card, which turns 75 as well.

