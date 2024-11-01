Dallas Card Show Hosts Its Final Show of 2024
If you are looking for a card show this Halloween weekend, Dallas Card Show has you covered.
The sixth and final show of 2024 for the regional event starts on Thursday, October 31st with All Access starting at 4:00pm and VIP starting at 6:00pm until 9:00pm. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday allow general admission entry. A trade night is slated for Saturday after doors close to the main floor at 6:00pm and is scheduled to go until 2:00am
The Dallas Card Show features more than 700 vendor tables with sports, trading card games (TCG), memorabilia, as well as sealed product. Dallas also has grading services available through PSA, Beckett, and SGC, with Beckett offering next-day grading services. Other corporate presences are Goldin, ALT, Leaf, and Heritage Auctions. For the first time at DCS, a The Fan Stand card vending machine is featured for purchases in the lobby.
There is a long list of autograph guests appearing, including Dennis Rodman, Drew Pearson, and Bo Jackson. If you are unable to attend in-person, Dallas Card Show does offer mail-in autograph requests as long as the item is received by the signing event date.
Earlier today, DCS released their 2025 show schedule with six shows: January 16-19th, March 13-16th, May 1st-4th, July 3rd-6th, September 4-7th, and November 6-9th. If this weekend is too short of notice, there are plenty of options to check out this one-of-a-kind card show in the future.