Upper Deck Introduces Debut Jersey Cards

Upper Deck hockey is circling back on a big idea. Thirty years ago, the card giant debuted its UD Game Jersey inserts that introduced game-used jersey trading cards in its hockey and football releases. But a new twist will revitalize that idea in an interesting new debut-centered context.

Upper Deck has announced that its 2025-26 NHL Extended Series will include NHL rookie debut jersey cards. These cards will include swatches from rookies' debut jerseys worn in their first NHL games. The available cards will be issued at multiple levels of rarity and will include 1/1 autographed debut tag cards.

A 1-of-1 Matthew Schaefer Game Jersey Auto Black Variation from Upper Deck's upcoming 2025-26 Extended Series. | Upper Deck

"We're always working to create fresh, exciting, and premium collecting experiences," said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah. "The introduction of our Debut Game Jersey Program will allow collectors to connect even further with their favorite players and teams-- all in an incredibly approachable and accessible way."

The release will be very much an homage to Upper Deck's prior excellence in the memorabilia field, with three different designs utilized on the memorabilia cards. Upper Deck exclusive athletes Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa will be featured, as well as other rookies including Beckett Sennecke, Brady Martin, Isaac Howard, and Easton Cowan.

A Sam Dickinson Game Jersey Debut insert from Upper Deck's 2025-26 Extended Series release | Upper Deck

Each of the Debut Game Jersey cards will include a photo-matched image of the particular player from their NHL debut as well as the jersey swatch. Upper Deck has pledged to offer a Certificate of Authenticity for each of the cards. The set will include Debut Game Jersey Autographs (which will be serial numbered to the player in question's jersey number) and Debut Game Jersey Auto Black Variations, which will be numbered to one and will include a unique patch or fight strap tags from the first-game jersey.

Matthew Schaefer's numbered Game Jersey Auto Debut insert from Upper Deck's upcoming 2025-26 Extended Series release. | Upper Deck

Upper Deck President Masherah further noted, "With an exceptional NHL rookie class coming in this season, not only will we capture... debut moments on the ice for fans and collectors... but we will take their entire debut jerseys and insert them across several distinct trading card designs."

At the moment, release date plans are noted only as this summer, with Upper Deck pledging to make the cards available for its Certified Diamond dealers and mass retailers. Additional information will doubtlessly circulate closer to release date.

