Five Great Bo Jackson Cards as An Angel
Just like his overall career, Bo Jackson's career with the Angels was cut short. After agreeing to a one-year, $1 million contract with the then California Angels in January of 1994, he played 75 games for them before the season ended due to the player's strike over labor negotiations. He was having a great season at the time of the strike, hitting .274 with 13 home runs and 43 RBI.
While his career in southern California was short, he still managed to have a few great cards in a halo uniform.
#5 - 1994 Bowman #535
A simple, yet elegant design, the 1994 Bowman is a classic card. The image of Jackson in full batting stance from the shins up illustrates just how massive of a human being he was and still is. Donning the classic C A on his helmet, his face stern as he stares down the pitcher.
For the Bo Jackson collectors, you'll be able to find this card for under $5.
#4 - 1994 Leaf #307
A card where the back is just as gorgeous on the back as it is the front (and maybe better looking in some people's eyes), the 1994 Leaf features Jackson nearly finished with a swing, gazing at his hit. It features the gold emblem above his name, which with the elongated font screams 90s.
At a time when Leaf was a part of Donruss, the back of the card echoes Stadium Club vibes. With a clean cut out of Jackson placed in front of the Angels stadium. Designers also got creative with the ticket featuring some of Jackson's body and baseball information. But the icing on the cake is the holographic California Angels logo in the upper right.
At the time of this writing, this card in a PSA 10 with a pop count of 14 is set to end via auction at 8:39 p.m. CST, and was sitting at $38 as of 5 p.m. CST.
#3 - 1994 Upper Deck Collector's Choice Gold Foil Signature #356
Upper Deck is as classic of a card brand as it gets. And the Gold Foil Signature Cards with their limited print run makes it that much better. Gazing towards the camera but looking down in the image, Jackson has his hand up looking like he's asking for time between pitches. The card has a gold border and has his signature embossed (like the card indicates) in gold foil.
While it was hard to find comps on this one, there are two currently on eBay for around $75.
#2 - 1994 Topps Finest Refractor #241
There aren't many cards more iconic and desired than the mid 90's Finest Refractors. Since these were some of the first refractors ever made, even mediocre players bring a good dollar value. Similar to his 1994 Bowman image, Jackson's shot is from the thighs up ready for a pitch as he stares down his opponent. The refractor part is apparent, glossed with the shimmer of a rainbow, you can definitely separate the base from the refractor.
The last four sales, according to 130point, went for an average of $158.25, with the highest off Fanatics Collects coming in at $222 on April 14, 2024. The lowest of the four went for $125 on June 28, 2025. A PSA 9 went for $360 on May 22, 2025 on eBay.
#1 - 1994 Score Rookie Traded Changing Places #CP4
One of the more valuable cards of Bo Jackson's Angels career comes from Score, a popular brand of cards in the 90s but no longer producing baseball cards today. According to Beckett.com, the set was vastly different from the first release of 1994 Score, with newer and more abstract designs.
This is an odd card. According to PSA they only have Bo jackson, Rickey Henderson, and Will Clark listed with graded versions. This makes it very hard to get a comp. For example, in 2018 two PSA 10 Rickey Henderson's went for under $10. However, on July 15 of this year, the above card of Bo Jackson went for over $600 after 18 bids, according to 130point.
Bo Jackson is one of those iconic players of the 80s and 90s. A big 'what-if' considering he retired completely from professional sports before he turned 33 years old. Even with the short career he has an incredible amount of collectability, and getting cards from teams other than the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Raiders will find buyers and sellers.