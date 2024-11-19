Daniel Jones Is Finished in New York; His Rookie Cards are Cratering But It Could Be a Good Thing
Daniel Jones has been benched, signaling a change in direction for the New York Giants. Jones had memorable moments during his Giants tenure, but inconsistency and a brutal 2-8 record this season necessitated a change.
There were a lot of question marks around Jones before this season after having missed the majority of 2023 with various injuries, including a torn ACL. Now, those questions have been answered.
Jones had one of the most sought-after rookie cards when he was drafted in 2019. Some collectors poured money into his cards, betting that Jones would be the perfect heir to Eli Manning. For instance, Jones' 2019 Optic Downtown cards in PSA 9 commanded thousands of dollars.
But as the downturn in his career came, so has the downturn in Jones' rookie card market.
According to Card Ladder, his 2019 Silver Prizm PSA 10 card, with a low population of 210, sold for $80 in August, but the most recent sale was $21.50 on Oct. 24. His benching will surely put the market even lower. The last six sales of the PSA 9 version, also a low population, have averaged $10 in sales.
For Giants fans, now is a great time to buy nice rookie cards of one of the most divisive quarterbacks in franchise history. When Jones signed his rookie extension in 2023, a 4-year $160 million contract with a $36 million bonus and $92 million guaranteed, the Giants indicated they were all in on Jones.
The project is over. With his cards so cheap, most collectors have nothing to lose but the minimal amount of money they'll spend on their cards. This is the perfect example of timing the market to a tee.
If there's a light at the end of the tunnel, one could do worse than buy a cheap version of his PSA 10. If someone believes in Jones' talent, he could land in another destination and thrive. Examples include Baker Mayfield, who experienced a tremendous resurgence in Tampa Bay. Other veterans who have scuffled but become popular include Jameis Winston and Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith.