Football cards are supposed to be fun, and there isn’t a more fun to watch NFL player right now than Cam Skattebo. The Giants’ fourth round rookie already has a cult following thanks to his bulldozer running style and passionate play. His 83.7 PFF grade, which leads all running backs early in the season, justifies his growing acclaim.

Skattebo's popularity and role in the Giants' offense will only continue to grow, especially after the devastating Malik Nabers injury. Many fans of "Narture Boy" want to buy stock into the budding star.

Collecting football cards of current players offers a tangible way to "buy stock" into a player and invest in their career. Like fantasy football, cards give fans more 'skin in the game'. That being said, there are already so many Cam Skattebo base cards, variations, and inserts that figuring out which ones are worth buying can feel overwhelming. This article will highlight the five Cam Skattebo cards that have staying power and are worth collectors’ hard earned hobby dollars.

5. Cameron Skattebo 2024 Bowman Chrome University Fuchsia Auto #/150 Arizona State

https://app.cardladder.com/collection?saleId=ebay-276920220213&index=new_salesarchive

Why This Card Matters: 1st Bowman cards are THE rookie cards to own in baseball, but they are relatively new in football. Since Bowman now has the license to make official college football cards with team logos, 1st Bowman football cards continue to rise in popularity. Many people view 1st Bowmans as a player's first official card. The popularity of these cards should continue to grow.

This Fuchsia parallel, numbered to just 125, is a great option because it is the perfect color match for the Arizona State Sun Devils jersey. Other popular parallels to look for include the refractor /499 and the gold /50.

Price: $149, sold 10/4/2025

4. Cameron Skattebo 2025 Panini Origins Rookie Patch Auto (RPA)

https://app.cardladder.com/collection?saleId=ebay-317368591807&index=new_salesarchive

Why This Card Matters: Rookie Patch Autos, also known as RPAs, combine the three most collectible elements of modern cards: a player’s rookie status, a player worn jersey patch, and an autograph. This Skattebo RPA is comes from the popular Origins set, which is more high-end than the other early football card releases like Score and Donruss. The blue/purple background matches the blue Giants jersey, making this one a color-match as well.

Price: $120, sold 10/3/2025

3. Cam Skattebo 2025 Donruss Elite Pen Pals Auto

https://app.cardladder.com/collection?saleId=ebay-257136478866&index=new_salesarchive

Why This Card Matters: The best feature of this card is the fact that the autograph is actually on the card, and not on a sticker. This means that "Skatt" actually touched and signed the card. It comes from the 2025 Donruss Elite set, which is one of the better 2025 early releases. A very rare "red ink" version of this card exists as well.

Price: $100, sold 10/3/2025

2. Cam Skattebo 2025 Panini Origins Rookie Autographs Gold /10

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=cam%20skattebo&saleId=ebay-376539216094

Why This Card Matters: This card also has an on-card auto and only 10 of them exist. This one has beautiful gold ink, which you usually don't see, but looks perfect on this card. Gold variations numbered to 10 always demand a premium and hold their value better than most parallels. You can't get much better than this Skattebo autograph at this point in the 2025 football card release calendar.

Price: $399, sold 9/10/2025

1. Cam Skattebo 2025 Donruss Downtown Horizontal SSP

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=date&direction=desc&q=cam%20skattebo%20downtown&saleId=ebay-397102479782

Why This Card Matters: This will always be THE card for Cam Skattebo. It is one of the uber popular Downtown insert cards and the design is actually cool. Many people have complained about the recent Downtown designs, calling them uninspiring and "AI slop", but Panini actually made an awesome background for this one. The two menacing "Giants" in the background fit with Skattebo's intimidating demeanor, and one of them is holding a Statue of Liberty, an homage to NYC.

Horizontal downtowns are considered SSPs (Super Short Prints), and are more rare than the typical vertical Downtowns. The gold paralell of this card demands a huge premium. (The only listed sale for a Skattebo Gold Downtown was for $5,900).

*It may be wise to wait for this base version and see if the price goes down as more of them are pulled from packs. Cards are almost always their most expensive when they are first released. When 2025 Prizm Football (the most desired modern football set) hits the shelves, this card should become more affordable.

Price: $1,190, sold 10/3/2025

