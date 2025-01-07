Decades After Infamous Interview, Leaf Creates Everett-Rome Dual Auto Card
It was perhaps one of the most infamous TV interviews ever.
Now it's going to be a trading card.
Leaf announced on Monday that its 2025 Leaf Metal Sports Heroes Hobby collection will feature a dual autograph card of sports talk personality Jim Rome and former NFL quarterback Jim Everett.
The two men will forever be intertwined after now-infamous interview took place in 1994 on ESPN2, where Rome called Everett “Chris" (as in tennis star Chris Evert) — something he’d been doing for years on his radio show — in an effort to mock Everett’s lack of toughness.
The war-of-words escalated in the studio. Everett threw a table and tackled Rome to the floor live on the air. He later apologized.
Three decades later, the card became a reality after Leaf signed Rome to an autograph deal, meaning the TV host would sign stickers, and the trading card company could create customized cards.
Earlier this year, Leaf had reached a similar agreement with Everett and that's how the dual-auto card was born.
Leaf Metal Sports Heroes Hobby will be released on Jan. 15.