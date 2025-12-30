For 61 years, Roger Maris held the American League record for most home runs in a single season, with 61. The 3x AL MVP, Aaron Judge broke that record in 2022 edging Maris out with 62 dingers.

Now they are going to share history on one card.

Topps has announced there will be a dual autograph of both American League Home Run Kings in their upcoming product Topps Five Star. There will be no variations of this card, as someone will own this true 1/1 card.

You can see in this video what it meant to Judge to sign this piece of paper with Maris autograph on it. A piece of paper that is at least 40 years old, holding so much history, that Judge will forever be a part of. Judge can be seen nervous, even asking if the Topps representative is sure he wants him to sign this piece of history.

Roger Maris

Coming off his own MVP season in 1960, his first with the New York Yankees, Roger Maris never expected what was to come next in the 1961 season. Surrounded by players like Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Bill Skowron, the season extended from 154 games, to 162 games, and the league adding 2 more teams, Maris was primed for a season to remember.

As the season progressed near the half way point, both Mantle and Maris were having an incredible year, pushing each other towards the home run record. Mantle eventually tailed off due to an infection, leaving Maris to lone man to break Babe Ruth's home run record. On the last day of the season, exhausted from the pressure of the chase, Roger Maris crushed his 61st home run of the season against his rival, the Boston Red Sox.

Roger Maris would go onto winning his second and final MVP award. After a few more years of baseball, he retired at the age of 33. In 1983, Maris was diagnosed with Cancer, and passed only 2 years later at a young age of 51.

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge himself is already putting his name next to other Yankee legends. In just 10 short seasons, Judge has already amassed 368 home runs, to go along with a .294 career batting average. The 6 foot 7 behemoth has finished in the Top 5 in MVP voting 5 times, again bringing the hardware home 3 times. The 7x All-Star has hit over 50 home runs in a season, 4 times. Aaron Judge is a top 3 player in the game today, and there are no signs of him slowing down.

From one Yankee legend to another, this piece of cardboard is more than an iconic sports card. This is a baseball and American history.

