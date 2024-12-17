Drone Appearances in Trading Cards

Collectibles On SI

Drones are being spotted throughout parts of the country. The unexplained phenomena have left residents confused and full of questions. While the government hasn't officially acknowledged the drones, collectors can document this time in history with a few trading cards.

Horacio Ruiz

For the last month, New Jerseyans have reported odd lights in the sky at night, a rash of reported drone sightings that has attracted the attention of local residents. These photos were taken on Dec. 8 in Toms River, N.J.
Mysterious drones have been spotted throughout the Northeast and other parts of the country. Residents have grown increasingly concerned by their appearances and the federal government's mixed messaging about the drones has only raised anxiety levels. While the public and the government sort this mess out, collectors who want to mark this time in history have a couple of choices in trading cards.

1. 1957 Topps Planes "Boeing Drone" #66

1957 Topps Planes Boeing Drone U.S. Research Plane
Image Courtesy of Dean's Cards

This plane, known as the Flying Fortress, was a favorite of the United States Air Force during WWII. However, in its last days, the Flying Fortress was used as a drone. The back of the card reads, "...controlled from another plane for bombing runs, photographic missions and actually as a mechanical kamikasi blowing its target and self to death."

2. 2018 Topps Allen & Ginter Drone Racing #MES-13

2018 Topps Allen & Ginter Drone Racing
Image Courtesy of eBay

This type of drone was featured in aerial acrobatic games. The back of the card mentions the Drone Racing League, which debuted in 2015 in the United States. The operators wear a headset remotely and only see what the drones see through their cameras.

3. 2023 Historic Autographs Flight - Drones #24

Drones in the military
Image Courtesy of eBay

This type of drone is more like what the military uses. The back of the card credits the invention of drones dating back to 1939. The last line on the back of the card reads, "The use of military drones is a fraught issue - there are many ongoing debates about the appropriate use of this technology."

Horacio Ruiz
