Drone Appearances in Trading Cards
Mysterious drones have been spotted throughout the Northeast and other parts of the country. Residents have grown increasingly concerned by their appearances and the federal government's mixed messaging about the drones has only raised anxiety levels. While the public and the government sort this mess out, collectors who want to mark this time in history have a couple of choices in trading cards.
1. 1957 Topps Planes "Boeing Drone" #66
This plane, known as the Flying Fortress, was a favorite of the United States Air Force during WWII. However, in its last days, the Flying Fortress was used as a drone. The back of the card reads, "...controlled from another plane for bombing runs, photographic missions and actually as a mechanical kamikasi blowing its target and self to death."
2. 2018 Topps Allen & Ginter Drone Racing #MES-13
This type of drone was featured in aerial acrobatic games. The back of the card mentions the Drone Racing League, which debuted in 2015 in the United States. The operators wear a headset remotely and only see what the drones see through their cameras.
3. 2023 Historic Autographs Flight - Drones #24
This type of drone is more like what the military uses. The back of the card credits the invention of drones dating back to 1939. The last line on the back of the card reads, "The use of military drones is a fraught issue - there are many ongoing debates about the appropriate use of this technology."