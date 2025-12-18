Topps this year hit it out of the park with their 2025 Topps Chrome Disney release. Kids and adults alike were chasing one of the hottest releases, doing their best to pull some of the most exclusive and highly sought after inserts.

And now you have a chance to win a hobby box for free.

RELATED: Mickey on the Mound: Topps Chrome Disney Has 1/1 MLB Superfractors

About 2025 Topps Chrome Disney

This year Disney and Pixar teamed up to present a 200 card set of some of the greatest character of all-time. From Mickey Mouse, to Stich, from Woody to Elsa, there is a character for every collector to chase. Beyond the classic animation on the Chrome technology by Topps, this year also included Disney Live Action hero cards.

There are opportunities to pull autographs of your favorite Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, or actors like Tom Hanks, who played Woody in the Toy Story series. The imagination and execution of these cards are absolutely brilliant.

What is the big deal?

The hype has absolutely matched the demand of this product. Autographs of the characters, and living legends have gone for thousands of dollars. Recently, this stunning 1/1 autographed superfractor of Mickey Mouse just went for over $28,000.

Mickey Mouse | Cardladder/Goldin

While the man responsible in bringing Mike Wazowski to life, Billy Crystal, his 1/1 autographed card sold for a whopping $8,500.

Mike Wazowski - Billy Crystal | Cardladder/eBay - vinny814

To qualify just like their post on Instagram, and follow them @Topps and @Toppspop. Per Topps, you have until January 5, 2026, plenty of time for a wonderful opportunity.

This is such a great rip for any collector or family. From base cards, to refractors and parallels, to autographs and sketch cards, there is fun to be had. Even if you don't win, grab a box, grab your kids, and create some memories.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: