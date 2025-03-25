Evan Longoria's 2025 Topps Tier One Card to Feature 1/1 Charizard Bat Knob
Being a collector for a couple decades now, I rarely flinch at a new card. I feel like I’ve “seen it all”. But every now and then a card drops that still wows me. This is one of those cards.
The upcoming 2025 Topps Tier One product will feature an Evan Longoria 1/1 Bat Knob card. Not only does it have an on-card auto, but also an embedded game-used bat knob, with one of the most iconic Pokemon characters ever…Charizard!
Sneak Peek from Evan Longoria Himself
In a recent social media post, fans received a sneak peak of multiple cards that former MLB star Evan Longoria is signing for the set…directly from Longoria’s Instagram account. Longoria shared multiple cards that he’s both signing and inscribing is his post, but one stood out among the rest. The 1/1 Charizard game-used bat knob card.
Evan Wants This Card!
In his Instagram post, while he wished all collectors “Happy Hunting”, he also added a very interesting side note. “Whoever finds the Charizard bat knob please hit me up!”
Personally, I love when the athletes behind the cards join in the collecting fun. It not only adds to the experience, but also shows others in the hobby that they too can get excited about collecting.
The Cross-Over We Didn’t Know We Wanted!
This card connects two very enthusiastic and loyal collecting bases: baseball cards and Pokemon TCG. This card will certainly have appeal to both collector bases, and instantly becomes a classic as well. Could this be the start of more official collaborations between Topps and Pokemon? Let's hope so!
Not All Materials Are Created Equal
One of the larger complaints in today’s collecting world is the use of materials or items within sports cards that have no real tie to the player that is featured. Topps has been doing a great job changing that narrative, and this card is a great example of what they are producing now. Collectors want items that are truly unique and not just a decoration piece - so cards like this should garner a lot of collector interest.
The Final Story Has Yet to be Written
The next chapter of this card will belong to the lucky collector that pulls it. Whether in a sports card break, in a local card shop, or sitting at their kitchen table, it will truly be a moment to remember. Pulls like this are one in a lifetime - and something the collector won't soon forget.
If you are lucky enough to pull this card, don’t forget to reach out to Evan on Instagram and let him know - who knows, he may be able to give you an offer you can’t refuse!