Is this collection of autographs illegal?!?
Everyone collects something, right? We all know the "normal" stuff such as stamps, coins, cards, etc. But I've run across avid thimble and spoon collectors as well. For me, my most unique collection started as a happy accident.
It started when my dad was in New York City in the late 1970's for work. He ended up sitting at the bar by himself to eat and struck up a conversation with the gentleman sitting next to him. After talking for awhile, he realized it was John Newcombe, a multiple Grand Slam winner. Realizing he didn't have anything to be signed, my dad produced a $1 bill and asked Mr. Newcombe to sign, which he did.
Fast forward 5 decades later, and I have amassed over 160 signed $1 bills and a singular signed $5 bill. Signers have included numerous Hall of Famers across multiple sports, Olympic medalists, professional wrestlers, Heisman winners, UFC fighters, a Grammy winner and even an Emmy winner. A large number of these include some very unique inscriptions.
My very first dollar that I got signed by myself featured none other than Rick Dempsey AND Cal Ripken, Jr. In the early '80's, my dad dropped me off at the KC ballpark, I simply waited for players to get to the stadium and they were the first two off the bus, they didn't hesitate or question why I wanted a $1 bill signed.
The first person who questioned the legality of putting pen to dollar was not someone I would've guessed would have had a concern over it. It was Ziggy Marley! I used to run a big box electronics retailer and his band was in town and bought some speakers for their tour bus. At this point in my life(early 20's), I began to enlist my friends on helping me obtain these autographs. In this instance, one of my employees loaded the speakers in the bus and came back with a $1 bill Ziggy signed. My employee said the first thing Ziggy said was "Isn't this illegal?" My employee asked why and Ziggy proceeded to state that he thought it was "defacing government property". I didn't think much of it, until I was questioned in person.
One of my best memories I have of adding to my collection was when my wife and I were flying out of the Orlando airport. I see multiple WWE wrestlers at the gate next to ours, Kurt Angle, The Godfather, Tajiri, and Bad Ass Billy Gunn. I didn't have enough $1's, so I bought some water and asked for a pen. I make my way to Kurt who graciously signed, then Godfather, then Tajiri. I approached Mr. Gunn, who had seen me with the others, and was met with a terse "not a chance I'm signing that", I asked why and he proceeded to tell me "defacing government property is illegal".
I didn't want a confrontation with this LARGE man, he put me at ease when he asked if I had anything else to sign, ultimately signing the back of my business card. I give him credit for making an awkward situation turn pleasant and making me look into the legality of all of this, I figured he may not be the last to have an issue. I was right.
United States code Title 18, section 333 is titled "Mutilation of National Bank Obligations" and reads as follows: Whoever mutilates, cuts, defaces, disfigures, or perforates, or unites or cements together, or does any other thing to any bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt issued by any national banking association, or Federal Reserve bank, or the Federal Reserve System, with intent to render such bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt unfit to be reissued, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both.
I reached out to a couple of friends who happened to be attorneys as well and asked them their interpretation of my collection. One said the key word above is 'intent', the other dumbed it down further, saying if you can still spend the $1 at a place of business, then you've done nothing illegal, I began to feel at ease hearing this.
It wasn't until I was almost 30 that I realized there were other people getting currency signed, stumbling upon it while scouring eBay. I began to see autographed $1, $2, even $100 bills show up on the site, so obviously it couldn't be illegal if it's on their site, right? Sarcasm font on!
I'm a huge fan of the movie "Rudy". The "real Rudy" was in town promoting some new sports drink. I'm in line to get his autograph with nothing in my hands, except a $1 bill. I get to the table and Mr. Ruettiger tells me "No, that's illegal, I won't sign that" (with a little bass in his voice). I politely referenced the US code mentioned above. That didn't matter to him and that's his right, which I respect. We agreed to disagree and I walked off with only a signed promotional 8x10 for my Uncle instead.
It's been almost 20 years since my last "NO". As technology has advanced, so have my methods in which to add to the collection. I've done through the mail requests, emailed requests, and continue to use my friends as resources, but in person remains my favorite, it's personal and the reactions are priceless(pun intended)! I began asking each person who their preferred charity is and either donate money there or give them money to provide to the charity. When I've written requests through the mail, I always send 2 $1 bills, one to hopefully get signed and sent back and the other one to keep or donate.
Much like fingerprints, every $1 bill is different, quite literally due to the serial numbers on them. I feel I could write a book with a chapter dedicated to each $1 bill I've obtained over the years, as there really is a unique story to each of them. Stay tuned for more!