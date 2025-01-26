Jayden Daniels, Nix, Maye, Williams and The Future of The NFL
The 2024 NFL season is almost over, and early indications show this was one heck of a rookie quarterback class. We have seen Caleb Williams give the Chicago Bears hope for the future, to Drake Maye showing the poise and potential of greatness. Bo Nix established himself as a star, taking his team to a 10-7 record, and eventually bowed out in the first round of the playoffs.
Then there is Jayden Daniels on the top of this list. As of right now, Daniels is in position this Sunday to do what no starting rookie QB has ever done. With a win today, he will be representing his team in the 2025 Super Bowl.
Win or lose today, and this is an incredible story. Collectors alike are seeing his cards, as well as the other QBs are great buys for either the PC, or as investment opportunities.
Here is a quick look over the past couple of weeks at what the hobby thinks of the Top 4 rookie quarterbacks:
Jayden Daniels:
With the hype and potential that Daniels could be in the Superbowl on February 9th, his cards are selling at astronomical rates. On January 9th, a 2024 Prizm PSA 10 RC of Daniels (card number 347) sold for $325. Over the next 3 weeks, sales of skyrockets to over $1700, with them settling around $830 as of yesterday (Per Cardladder.com). While I cannot imagine those numbers sustaining long term, people are seeing opportunities especially if makes it, and potentially wins the Super Bowl.
A more reasonable card to look at, is his 2024 Donruss Rated RC (card 389) PSA 10. The past two weeks, his card has averaged $261.
Bo Nix:
Looking at how far he brought the Denver Broncos, and the potential upside for him and his team, this may be a bargain buy. With only 2 Prizm PSA 10s sold on Ebay ($450 Buy it Now, and $255 at bids), I am also looking at his Donruss RC. The last two weeks, Bo Nix 2024 Donruss Rated Rookie PSA 10 has averaged $83 on Ebay.
Drake Maye:
With the hiring of Mike Vrabel, and the team wanting to surround the quarterback with talent, Maye be the one to buy now, and hold until next year. Maye only played in 13 games, but showed why he was compared to Justin Herbert on draft night.
Over the past 2 weeks, Drake Maye’s 2024 Donruss Rated Rookie PSA 10 (card 379) has averaged $75.
Caleb Williams:
People have been waiting a long time for Caleb Williams to be drafted into the NFL. Yes the team may have under performed this past year, but what Williams showed as a rookie, has fans of Chicago excited for years to come. Williams put the league on notice with his 3541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, to just 6 interceptions. He also used his legs when needed, rushing for another 489 yards.
Caleb Williams 2024 Donruss Rated Rookie (card 327) PSA 10 has averaged $72 over the past two weeks.
How good will this rookie class be, only time will tell. But from what we are seeing, this class could stand on its own. And not only from these rookies, but there is still JJ McCarthy out there, and we saw only a glimpse of Michael Penix Jr.
And these are just top 5 QBs, we never went down the path of the other great offensive weapons drafted this year.