While Thanksgiving has been synonymous with the NFL, Christmas Day has been reserved for the NBA. This year's lineup features five games that includes Cavaliers versus the Knicks, Spurs versus the Thunder, Mavericks versus Warriors, Rockets versus Lakers, and Timberwolves versus Nuggets. These are marquee matchups that feature clubs with similar records pitted against each other.

Key matchups feature key players, and key players have some great cards. Here are five great, and highest selling cards to collect of players featured on Christmas Day this year.

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell's 2017 Panini Immaculate 1-of-1 Logoman Autographed, graded authentic with a 10 grade on the autograph. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/4chhtz96

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers start off the day against the New York Knicks. The best card to-date for Mitchell is his 2017 Panini Immaculate one-of-one logoman autographed. Graded a PSA Authentic with an auto grade of 10, this piece sold for $72,000 at Goldin Auction with buyer's premium on February 5, 2022 after 35 bids.

Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama's rookie Panini Prizm Nebula Choice 1-of-1 graded a PSA MT 9. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/28ft3kda

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs face off against the vaunted Oklahoma City Thunder, a team making a run at the best regular season record.

Wembanyama was one of the most hyped prospect in recent NBA history since LeBRON James, so his card collections are massive. But it's his rookie Prizm Nebula Choice one-of-one that tops the list. Having sold $860,100 on February 22, 2025 after 17 bids at Goldin Auctions, this card is third highest sale on the list.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry's 2009 1-of-1 Panini Playoff National Treasures rookie patch autograph, graded a PSA Mint 9 with a 10 autograph grade. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/3hpuesdh

Steph Curry faces up against rookie phenom Cooper Flagg on Christmas Day. And while Flagg has had some tremendous sales, Curry's one-of-one Panini National Treasures patch autograph tops any of the Dallas rookie's.

This incredible card featuring a tri-colored patch from his rookie year sold at Goldin Auctions for a whopping $1.8 million with the buyer's premium. The auction finished on August 6, 2022 after 13 bids.

Lebron James

2006-07 Upper Deck Exquisite Dual Logoman autograph 1-of-1 of LeBRON James and Michael Jordan, ungraded. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/2ww7v5r2

Two birds with one stone right? When talking about the best card in the matchup between the Lakers and Rockets, this dual logoman patch autograph, one-of-one, featuring LeBRON James and Michael Jordan is by far the most valuable card on this list. The 2006 Upper Deck Exquisite dual logoman was bought in a private sale by Secure for the WonderShyne portfolio for $10 million.

The card has since been sent to PSA. It received a PSA Ex 5, and the autographs were graded a 6. Seemingly low grades, but with a one-of-one card like this, two of arguably the best basketball players in the history of the sport, the grade doesn't carry much weight when figuring out value.

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards' Panini Flawless Logoman autographed 1-of-1 rookie. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/yc6z629w

The night cap game features a budding star in Anthony Edwards pitted against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. While Jokic has had the more prolific career so far (he has a finals MVP and a championship to go with his three MVP awards), Edwards has the highest sold card of the pair.

On June 25, 2022 Edwards' Panini Flawless rookie autographed one-of-one logoman went for nearly $500,000. After 29 bids with Goldin Auctions the card sold for $426,000 with buyer's premium.

