John Cena's "My Last Royal Rumble" Topps NOW 1/1 Card: A New Hobby Frenzy Begins
In the midst of that announcement, Topps, through the Topps NOW Brand, has comemorated that announcement in a 1/1 autographed patch card with the inscription "My Last Royal Rumble" for wrestling fans and collectors to chase.
For wrestling fans and sports card collectors, there are few names that are as iconic as that of John Cena. The 16-time WWE World Champion, Hollywood Star, and one of the greatest ambassadors the sport has ever seen, Cena’s legacy is firmly etched in annals of wrestling history.
But on Monday, January 6th, 2025, on Monday Night Raw, Cena stunned the WWE Universe by announcing that this would be his final Royal Rumble match. While the moment itself was already historic, the sports card hobby was set ablaze when Topps, through its Topps NOW brand, unveiled an ultra-rare commemorative piece: a 1/1 autographed patch card featuring Cena’s inscription, "My Last Royal Rumble."
For collectors, this card isn’t just another piece of memorabilia, it’s a piece that many will almost certainly consider to be one of John Cena's "Holy Grail" cards. Limited to just one copy, this autographed relic captures the essence of a true generational superstar and his farewell to one of WWE’s most prestigious events.
From a hobbyist’s perspective, Cena’s 1/1 Final Royal Rumble card holds all the elements of an instant classic: an on-card autograph, a premium patch, and an inscription that ties directly to an emotional, career-defining moment.
It’s the type of card that will drive collectors into a bidding war unlike anything the wrestling hobby has ever seen before. The price? It's safe to say that the sky is the limit.
John Cena’s impact on WWE is undeniable. From carrying the company during the Ruthless Aggression Era to ushering in a new generation of superstars, he’s been a pillar of sports entertainment for over two decades.
His influence also extends beyond the ring, as his Make-A-Wish record (over 650 wishes granted) showcases his dedication to fans, and his transition into Hollywood has only further solidified his superstar status.
In the trading card world, Cena has long been a sought-after name. His rookie cards, especially his 2002 Fleer WWE Royal Rumble, have skyrocketed in value over the years. Autographs from the Champ are already coveted, but a 1/1 Final Royal Rumble card? It’s the ultimate collector’s piece, sure to be one of the most valuable modern wrestling cards ever produced.
With collector's chasing the only card in existence, the race to own this historic card will be nothing short of a feeding frenzy. Whether acquired through a Topps Now direct purchase or through the secondary market, deep-pocketed collectors, die-hard wrestling fans, and investors alike will all be vying for the chance to claim this piece of history. Prices could easily reach five, if not six figures, and for whoever lands it, they'll own one of the most important wrestling cards ever produced.
In a hobby that thrives on rarity, nostalgia, and iconic moments, John Cena’s "My Last Royal Rumble" card checks every box. Whether you're in it for the chase, the investment, or simply the love of the game, this card is already legendary. And just like Cena’s career, its impact will be felt for generations to come.