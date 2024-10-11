Kamala Harris Rookie Card?
There have been trading cards featuring political figures dating back to the late 1800s. Their popularity changes over time, but during election years there typically seems to be an uptick in interest. When President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid in July, collectors took notice. As it became evident that Vice President Harris would replace Biden on the ticket, collectors began to scour eBay and COMC.com to see what cards existed for her.
Here are a few Kamala Harris cards to consider adding to your collection.
1. Decision 2016 “Future Stars 2020” #151
Many collectors consider the Kamala Harris rookie card to be from the Decision 2016 Series 2 set. Card #151 features Harris in the 2020 Future Stars subset and it is the first “mass produced” nationally distributed card. It seems the manufacturer predicted this one pretty accurately as 2020 saw Harris became a Democratic presidential candidate and ultimately joined Joe Biden on the ticket as the Vice-Presidential running mate.
For years, this card could be purchased for .25c or less, but in late September a copy sold for $280 on eBay.
2. 2020 Topps Now Election #13
The Topps Now program was created to provide an opportunity for collectors to capture and collect significant moments. The 2020 Topps Now Election card #13 features the swearing in of Vice President Harris as the first female vice president in U.S. history.
The card was originally for sale on topps.com and sold 17,016 copies. You should be able to find it for $10 or less at your marketplace of choice.
3. Decision 2020 Cut Auto
The Decision 2020 product from Leaf provided an opportunity to get a card containing a Kamala Harris autograph. These cards are fairly limited and recent sales are in the $1,000-$1,500 range.
Are you a bigger fan of other candidates?
Chances are there is a card out there. The Decision 2016, 2020, and 2024 products from Leaf have a large checklist of political figures. Topps and Upper Deck have also highlighted candidates in several products over the years.
Do a search for your favorite politician on eBay or COMC and you might be surprised at what you find!